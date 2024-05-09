Video of BJP leader's minor son casting vote in Bhopal goes viral; Congress says 'turning EC into a child's plaything'
In the viral video, a boy, reportedly BJP panchayat leader Vinay Mehar's son, was seen casting a vote on the EVM on behalf of his father. The BJP leader was accompanying the boy.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: A video of the BJP leader's minor son casting a vote at the Berasia polling booth in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal went viral on social media on Thursday. Soon after, the Congress slammed the saffron party, saying it had reduced the Election Commission (EC) of India into a child's plaything.