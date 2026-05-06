Vijay as next Tamil Nadu CM? Congress decides to support TVK, smaller parties likely to follow suit

Tamil Nadu Congress has unanimously decided to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in the state paving the way for actor Vijay-led party to form the next state government after it fell 10 seats short of the majority mark in the recently-held Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai chaired a late-night virtual meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders to discuss the possibility of extending support to Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

Vijay's party TVK, which made debut in Tamil Nadu elections, won 108 seats in the Assembly elections. The majority mark in Tamil Nadu's 234-member assembly is 118. With Congress party's five seats, the TVK numbers will jump to 113.

Other small parts to follow suit Other small parties such as PMK with four seats, and CPI, CPI(M), and VCK with two seats each are also expeceted to extend support to the Vijay-led party helping it cross the majority mark of 118 seats.

In Chennai, TVK leaders said that Vijay is likely to meet Tamil Nadu Governor in-charge Rajendra Arlekar at Lok Bhavan today, 6 May. After the meeting, the party will decide on the swearing in and the cabinet formation. They added that the swearing-in ceremony could take place on May 7.

There was also been talk of the TVK allying with the AIADMK, although this doesn’t seem very likely, given that the latter fought the election with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Vijay has opposed the BJP.

Key Takeaways The alliance between Congress and TVK signifies a major political realignment in Tamil Nadu.

TVK's potential rise to power could reshape the state's political landscape ahead of the 2029 elections.

Smaller parties are likely to join the alliance, indicating a shift in coalition dynamics.

The online meeting held late into the night saw detailed deliberations on the evolving political situation in Tamil Nadu and the strategic implications of aligning with TVK, news agencies said.

In Delhi, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had confirmed that Vijay had sought Congress' support in Tamil Nadu. He said that the party leadership has directed the Tamil Nadu Congress Committe to take a final decision.

Congress extending support to the TVK marks a decisive shift not only in Tamil Nadu but at the Centre also, where the Congress allies with the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the INDIA bloc. The Opposition camps will have to reconsider the dynamics between the parties and their strategy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2029.