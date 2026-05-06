Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor, stakes claim to form government after Congress' support to TVK

Two days after emerging as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday and formally staked his claim to form the government.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling short of the 118 seats needed for a majority.
The Indian National Congress (INC) has publicly extended its support to TVK, though it is not yet clear which other parties or leaders have backed Vijay.
However, Congress set a condition for extending its support, urging the TVK to ensure that parties with communal ideologies that do not adhere to the Constitution of India are excluded from the alliance.
AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar stated, “The Indian National Congress stands for, and is the founding political party for, secular, progressive and welfarist politics in India. It is our constitutional duty to respect, uphold and help fulfil this mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) have decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government.”
“This alliance - founded on mutual respect, appropriate share, and shared responsibility between the two parties is not only for the formation of this government, but also for future elections to the local body organisations, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha,” he added.
According to PTI report citing party sources, Vijay is likely to be sworn in as Chief Minister on May 7.
The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), had not yet made a decision on the matter as of Wednesday, according to the report citing party sources.
Meanwhile, despite an invitation from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) declined to support Vijay’s party. Its sources mentioned TVK had reached out to the VCK, which has won two seats, but the party was still undecided on extending its backing. A senior party functionary stated, “It will be decided by our party president, Thol Thirumavalavan.”
Newly elected leaders from Left parties met MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of the DMK. These included CPI(M) representatives R. Chellaswamy and Latha, along with CPI members T. Ramachandran and Marimuthu, all of whom secured victories in the April 23 Assembly elections.
In a similar move, IUML MLAs-elect Syed Farooq Basha SSB and AM Shahjahan also met the DMK president. Following the meetings, legislators from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, and the Indian Union Muslim League reaffirmed their continued support for the DMK.
The DMK won 59, AIADMK 47, Congress 5, PMK 4, IUML 2, CPI 2, VCK 2, CPI-M 2. BJP, while DMDK and AMMK won 1 seat each.
The counting of votes took place on May 4, and the final results were officially declared on Tuesday.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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