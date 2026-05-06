Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor, stakes claim to form government after Congress' support to TVK

Two days after emerging as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday and formally staked his claim to form the government.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling short of the 118 seats needed for a majority.

TVK chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to stake claim to form the government at Lok Bhavan, in Chennai on Wednesday. (Lok Bhavan/ANI Video Grab)

Congress' support to TVK The Indian National Congress (INC) has publicly extended its support to TVK, though it is not yet clear which other parties or leaders have backed Vijay.

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However, Congress set a condition for extending its support, urging the TVK to ensure that parties with communal ideologies that do not adhere to the Constitution of India are excluded from the alliance.

AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar stated, “The Indian National Congress stands for, and is the founding political party for, secular, progressive and welfarist politics in India. It is our constitutional duty to respect, uphold and help fulfil this mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) have decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government.”

Also Read | Vijay as next Tamil Nadu CM? Congress decides to support TVK

“This alliance - founded on mutual respect, appropriate share, and shared responsibility between the two parties is not only for the formation of this government, but also for future elections to the local body organisations, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha,” he added.

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According to PTI report citing party sources, Vijay is likely to be sworn in as Chief Minister on May 7.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), had not yet made a decision on the matter as of Wednesday, according to the report citing party sources.

Meanwhile, despite an invitation from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) declined to support Vijay’s party. Its sources mentioned TVK had reached out to the VCK, which has won two seats, but the party was still undecided on extending its backing. A senior party functionary stated, “It will be decided by our party president, Thol Thirumavalavan.”

Newly elected leaders from Left parties met MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of the DMK. These included CPI(M) representatives R. Chellaswamy and Latha, along with CPI members T. Ramachandran and Marimuthu, all of whom secured victories in the April 23 Assembly elections.

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In a similar move, IUML MLAs-elect Syed Farooq Basha SSB and AM Shahjahan also met the DMK president. Following the meetings, legislators from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, and the Indian Union Muslim League reaffirmed their continued support for the DMK.

Tamil Nadu election result 2026 The DMK won 59, AIADMK 47, Congress 5, PMK 4, IUML 2, CPI 2, VCK 2, CPI-M 2. BJP, while DMDK and AMMK won 1 seat each.

The counting of votes took place on May 4, and the final results were officially declared on Tuesday.