Vinesh Phogat Haryana Election Results 2024: Vinesh Phogat leads from Julana, can Congress grab the seat after 19 years?

Vinesh Phogat Haryana Election Results: Vinesh Phogat is leading from Julana seat. During voting she urged voters to recognize their power, emphasised the need for change, and highlighted key issues like unemployment and women's safety, while criticizing the BJP's decade-long rule. 

Updated8 Oct 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Vinesh Phogat Haryana Election Results 2024: Vinesh Phogat, former olympian-turned-politician, is competing from the Julana Assembly Seat on a Congress ticket.
Vinesh Phogat Haryana Election Results 2024: Vinesh Phogat, former olympian-turned-politician, is competing from the Julana Assembly Seat on a Congress ticket. (Livemint)

Vinesh Phogat Haryana Election Results: Congress candidate and Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat is leading from Julana in the Haryana assembly election, early trends show.

Phogat is in the fray up against former Army captain and BJP candidate Yogesh Bairagi for the Julana seat in Haryana. Other competitors include incumbent Julana MLA and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Amarjeet Dhanda, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and wrestler Kavita Dalal.

On the polling day, Saturday, she urged people to recognise their power and exercise their franchise saying it is the day of change.

After casting her vote at Balali in Charkhi Dadri district, Phogat said, “People of Haryana have huge expectations from the Congress. Everyone should come and cast their votes.”

Replying to a query, she said unemployment, drugs and women's safety are some of the major issues facing the state.

"We want to work in all areas in the coming five years. Today is the day of change, today is the day to awaken new hope. I appeal to the people of Haryana to come out of their homes and recognise their power," Phogat said.

The Congress nominee also said that the people of Haryana are fed up with the 10-year rule of the BJP and accused the party of committing atrocities against farmers and wrestlers.

Congress, BJP's 1st major contest since Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath as the counting day approaches in Haryana, with the ruling BJP confident of retaining power for a third term, and the Congress, which is out of power for 10 years, more than hopeful of making a comeback when results are announced on Tuesday.

The key parties in the fray are the BJP, the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats are likely to see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.

Officials said all preparations, including security arrangements, have been completed for the counting process which begins at 8 am on October 8.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 08:58 AM IST
