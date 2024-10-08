Vinesh Phogat Haryana Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Olympian Vinesh Phogat is testing her electoral fate in Julana Constituency Seat on a Congress ticket.
Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia — well known for their athletic prowess as well as for leading the wrestlers' protest against then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — had entered the political arena last month by joining the Congress.
After Phogat met with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda she told reporters her new journey is not just politics but a fight for service and justice on a new platform.
Speaking to reporters after casting her vote, Phogat urged people to “vote for the party that works for rights of women".
After casting her vote in Charkhi Dadri, Phogat said, “It is a huge festival for Haryana and a very big day for the people of the state. I am making an appeal to the people of the state to come out and cast their votes. 10 years ago, when Bhupinder Hooda was the chief minister, the level of sports in the state was really good."
Vinesh Phogat urged people to “vote for the party that works for rights of women, you all know which party I am speaking of." Phogat was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “Hope of victory is always there, today is the day to vote. People have not forgotten what the BJP did to the farmers and others."
When asked if she hopes to be a minister in Haryana, Phogat said, “It is not in my hands [to become a minister], it is in the hands of the high command...". She added, “I don't want to be limited to Julana but work for the entire state…"
Hooda told Hindustan Times that fielding Vinesh Phogat in the upcoming Assembly election is Congress party’s “token of gratitude" for the Olympian wrestler’s services to the country.
Vinesh Phogat’s candidature has elicited criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with many leaders calling her a Congress leader, and not the country’s daughter who was ‘wrongly denied’ an Olympic medal. In fact, Vinesh’s cousin and BJP leader, Babita Phogat accused Hooda of causing rift in the Phogat family by fielding her.
