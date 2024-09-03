Vinesh Phogat poll debut, AAP alliance in Haryana: Congress keeps details under wraps, says ’clarity by tomorrow’

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: After much deliberation, INDIA bloc allies Congress and AAP are likely to join hands for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Polls. The Congress had confirmed that it was in talks with AAP for an alliance in Haryana.

While Congress maintained that ‘nothing has been finalised yet’, people familiar with the developments told NDTV that both parties had reached a ‘principal understanding’ to ally for the Haryana Assembly Elections set to be held on October 5.

Further, India Today reported that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded 20 seats for the Haryana Assembly Elections from Congress.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh welcomed reports claiming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has shown interest in the possibility of an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal-led party in poll-bound Haryana.

The NDTV report additionally noted that discussions on seat-sharing will take place between Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha of the AAP and KC Venugopal of the Congress, with meetings scheduled either tonight or tomorrow.

AICC general secretary in-charge of state Deepak Babaria had told PTI, “We have to defeat the BJP and not allow votes to be divided.” On whether the Congress will field Vinesh Phogat in the upcoming Haryana Elections, Babaria said, “You will get a clarity by tomorrow.”

There were several reports claiming that Congress MP and Leader of Opposiiton in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in a meeting of Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) on Monday, expressed interest about the possibility of alliance with AAP for assembly polls in Haryana.

Earlier the Haryana Congress had been particularly averse to forming an allinace with AAP. "There is no INDIA 'janbandhan' in Punjab. In Haryana, we had given one seat to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Lok Sabha polls but I don't think that INDIA janbandhan will be there for Assembly polls. In Delhi, the AAP itself has said that INDIA janbandhan will not be there for Assembly polls," Jairam Ramesh had said in July this year.

Earlier this year, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that his party would contest the Haryana assembly polls in all 90 seats on its own strength.

In Haryana the Congress and AAP contested the state's 10 Lok Sabha seats 9:1, with the former winning five and the latter none.

The Congress' CEC had met on Monday and finalised the names of 34 candidates for the assembly polls in Haryana.