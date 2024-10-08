Vinesh Phogat won the Julana constituency in Haryana, representing the struggle of women. She emphasized maintaining public trust and expressed confidence in Congress forming the government, defeating BJP's Yogesh Kumar by 6,015 votes.

After securing victory in the Haryana Assembly election from the Julana constituency, Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat highlighted that her win symbolizes "the battle of every girl, every woman who chooses to stand up and fight." She celebrated it as "a triumph of every struggle and of truth."

"This is the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight. This is the victory of every struggle, truth. I will maintain the love and trust that this country has given me," the Wrestling champ turned Congress politician said.

Further noting that Congress is poised to win from the state, she said “These are early trends wait for some time, earlier I was also trailing but now I won. Nothing is clear now. Congress party will form its government."

Congress leader and wrestler Bajrang Punia who joined the Congress along with Punia only days prior to the Haryana Assembly elections took to social media to congratulate Vinesh.

"Many congratulations to the country's daughter Vinesh Phogat for her victory. This fight was not just for one Julana seat, it was not just with 3-4 other candidates, it was not just a fight between parties. This fight was against the strongest oppressive forces in the country. And Vinesh emerged victorious," Bajrang Punia wrote on X.

On Tuesday, Vinesh Phogat claimed victory in the Julana Assembly Constituency in Haryana, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Yogesh Kumar, according to the Election Commission of India. The former wrestler secured her win with a margin of 5,761 votes over her opponent.

Vinesh totalled 65080 votes after 15 rounds of counting of votes today posting a margin of 6015 votes over Yogesh Kumar. Incidentally the Congress won the seat after 19 years.

BJP set to form government in Haryana As per the latest ECI trends of 1.50 PM, BJP is leading on 48 seats while the Congress led on 37 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were seen to be leading with one seat each while Independents and smaller parties were leading in three seats.

According to the latest update from the Election Commission, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led from the Ladwa constituency. Bhupinder Singh Hooda was leading from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat with 71,753 votes over his nearest rival from BJP.