Ahead of the filing of the nomination form for the Lok Sabha election by PM Modi in Varanasi, Vistara Airlines issued a circular for its passengers travelling to the holy city on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tata-backed airline has advised its customers to prepare the trip in Varansai accordingly as heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected en route to Varanasi airport on Tuesday.

"Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected en route to Varanasi Airport on May 14th. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport," Vistara said in an official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi will file his nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday.

Notably, several candidates who wanted to contest against PM Modi from Varanasi were denied nominations as per media reports. The candidates alleged that election officials were reluctant to issue treasury challans and nomination forms, depriving them of contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The nomination process began on May 7 in the city and since then long queues have been visible near the election commission's office. Comedian Shyam Rangeela, who has been announcing his intention to contest against PM Modi for several days, alleged that obtaining the nomination form in Varansai has been made complex. Rangeela claimed that aspirants were being asked to produce copies of the Aadhaar cards of their ten proposers and phone numbers to obtain the treasury challan form.

Varanasi is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi. He won the seat twice- the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress has pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in the Lok Sabha contest.

Voting in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 6,74,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 %.

