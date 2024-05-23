Former Union Minister and MP Jayant Sinha on Thursday responded to BJP's Jharkhand general secretary Aditya Sahu's letter by saying that he voted through the postal ballot process as he was overseas due to personal commitments.

Sinha's response has come after the saffron party slapped a show cause notice to him for not showing interest in "organisational work" and "election campaigning" ever since the party fielded Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat.

The Jharkhand unit of BJP on Tuesday wrote, "You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat. You did not even feel the need to exercise your vote. The party's image has been maligned because of your conduct".

Following this on Thursday, Sinha in a letter wrote, "I was very surprised to receive your letter and discover that you have released it to the media as well".

Sinha in the letter wrote he communicated with BJP national chief JP Nadda on March 2 that he would step back from electoral responsibilities this time.

"I withdrew from the Lok Sabha elections on 2 march 2024 after consulting with Shri Nadda and getting his explicit approval," Sinha wrote.

Further, Sinha wrote, “If the party had wanted me to participate in any election activities, you could surely have contacted me. However, not a single senior party official or MP/MLA from Jharkhand reached out to me post my announcement on March 2. I was not invited for any party events, rallies, or organisational meetings".

Sinha said he left India on May 10 to attend personal commitments overseas.

"The party had not asked me to participate in any events, so I saw no reason to stay. Before leaving India, I sent my vote through the postal ballot process," Sinha added, "It is wrong to allege that I did not exercise my responsibility to vote".

The former union minister expressed disappointment on why the BJP made the show cause notice public.

"Given my contribution to the party....the public issuance of the letter is unseemly. Your approach demoralizes dedicated party workers and the party's collective efforts".

Sinha said he was "unjustly targeted" by the BJP and said, "To send me a letter after the election is over is incomprehensible".

