'Voted via postal ballot': Jayant Sinha responds as BJP sends notice for not showing interest in Lok Sabha campaigning
Former Union Minister Jayant Sinha explains he voted through postal ballot due to overseas travel for personal commitments. He expresses disappointment for not being contacted by BJP officials for election activities in Jharkhand.
Former Union Minister and MP Jayant Sinha on Thursday responded to BJP's Jharkhand general secretary Aditya Sahu's letter by saying that he voted through the postal ballot process as he was overseas due to personal commitments.