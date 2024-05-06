Voter turnout: What data says about India’s reluctant electors
Summary
- While voter turnout has improved over the years, India’s participation rate remains relatively low when compared to several other G20 nations.
As 94 Lok Sabha seats go to polls on Tuesday in the third phase of the ongoing elections, voter turnout will again be under scrutiny. The election season has had a disappointing start, with overall turnout in the first two phases lower than it was in 2019. This trend has sparked concerns over whether Indian voters are less inclined to cast their ballots amid the scorching summer heat.