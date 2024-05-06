Voter turnout: What data says about India’s reluctant electors

While voter turnout has improved progressively, India's participation rate remains relatively low when compared to the largest developed and developing nations that are part of the G20 bloc. An analysis of the latest elections in 16 G20 countries shows that India ranks ninth among them in terms of voter turnout, as per data from the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA). The US, Germany, Brazil, and Argentina recorded participation rates above 70%, while Australia, Turkey, and Indonesia have surpassed 80% turnout in their most recent polls.