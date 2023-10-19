Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that he wants to leave the state's top post amid a power tussle with his former deputy Sachin Pilot ahead of the Assembly election. When asked about his differences with Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot asserted that they are united. He went on to clarify that he has not opposed any single candidate from Sachin Pilot’s faction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I want to leave CM's post but it is not leaving me, and probably may not leave me," Ashok Gehlot said when asked if was the chief ministerial candidate. Ashok Gehlot also said that there would be something in him that the party high command had chosen him to lead the state thrice.

But, Ashok Gehlot said, any decision taken by the leadership going forward would be acceptable to all. “Winnability only criteria for selection of Congress candidates," Ashok Gehlot said. Asked whether there were any differences within the party on the grant of party tickets, he said there are no differences and all decisions are taken unanimously. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashok Gehlot’s government had faced a rebellion led by his bete noire Sachin Pilot in 2020, pushing the Congress government to the brink of collapse. Sachin Pilot and his loyalists holed up together at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur and then at a Jaisalmer hotel. Ashok Gehlot said he has adopted the policy of "forgive and forget" and moved on.

Addressing a press conference, Ashok Gehlot strongly opposed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) raids against the Opposition leaders ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly election. He sought PM Narendra Modi’s intervention to stop the central agencies as the Model Code of Conduct was in force.

Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 has been scheduled for November 25 and votes would be counted on December 3. Rajasthan Assembly election result 2023 will be declared on December 3 when the counting of the votes is over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

