Delhi Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Friday claimed that a family of 18 members in the national capital saved ₹50,000 per month through the benefits of different policies and subsidies provided by the Delhi government.

“Today we have Roshan ji (from Chandni Chowk) with us. We calculated the benefits that this family of 18 members gets through our government's schemes. His family saves ₹50,200 per month,” Kejriwal said highlighting major schemes of Delhi government, including free electricity, free education, free treatment, and free bus rides for women.

Kejriwal is seen in the video counting free bus travel for six women of the family, free education in government schools for six kids, mohalla clinics, zero electricity bills and subsidy on water, among other benefits.

"If the people of Delhi press the broom button, they will save thousands of rupees. But, if by mistake, they press the lotus button, they will lose thousands of rupees," Kejriwal said.

The former Delhi chief ministers is running a campaign titled 'AAP's Budget Patra' to highlight the amount of money saved by people of Delhi through AAP government schemes "AAP government's initiatives provide a monthly benefit of ₹25,000 to every Delhi family, with new schemes adding another ₹10,000 in savings," he said.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly elections are expected to be held on February 5. The results will be declared on February 8. The AAP has been in power in Delhi since 2015. TheArvind Kejriwal-led party won the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections in the national capital.

AAP's flagship schemes The AAP flagship policies – direct subsidy on electricity, water and bus rides for women apart from mohalla clinics– in the national capital have often generated debates. However, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – the two opposition parties – have promised to continue AAP government's schemes if they come to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"Our free electricity scheme saves ₹4,000- ₹5,000 monthly, free water ₹2,500, free bus travel ₹2,500, free education ₹10,000, and mohalla clinics and hospitals contribute another ₹5,000 in savings," Kejriwal said.

Subsidies on electricity, water, and bus rides for women have been the main poll plank for the Kejriwal-led AAP in the last two assembly elections, in 2015 and 2020, which the party won with a comfortable majority in the 70-member house.

If the people of Delhi press the broom button, they will save thousands of rupees. But, if by mistake, they press the lotus button, they will lose thousands of rupees.

The party has announced to give ₹2,100 cash transfers each month for women, ₹18,000 salaries for Hindu priests, and free healthcare for senior citizens, among other promises in the run-up to Delhi Election 2025.