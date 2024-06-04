Watch: Pradeep Gupta cries on LIVE TV after Axis My India’s exit poll numbers go horribly wrong
Axis My India forecasted that the NDA could win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Abki Baar 400 Paar” promise. However, as the NDA is unlikely to cross even 300, MD Pradeep Gupta was seen crying on LIVE TV.
Axis My India MD Pradeep Gupta broke into tears on LIVE TV as the consumer data intelligence company’s exit poll results turned out to be far away from the actual outcome of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.