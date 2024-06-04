Axis My India MD Pradeep Gupta broke into tears on LIVE TV as the consumer data intelligence company’s exit poll results turned out to be far away from the actual outcome of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Gupta was present during a discussion of the 2024 Lok Sabha result on India Today. The Axis My India MD broke down in the presence of journalists Rajdeep Sardesai and Rahul Kanwal.

Sardesai and Kanwal tried to assure him that exit poll figures could always go wrong. However, Gupta seemed overwhelmed by emotions. He covered his face and looked like he was sobbing even after Kanwal tried to calm him down with rationale.

Axis My India forecasted that the NDA could potentially win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Abki Baar 400 Paar" promise. The exit poll estimated that the BJP would win between 322 to 340 seats, an increase from the 303 seats they won in 2019. Their allies are expected to get between 39 to 61 seats.

The Congress might win between 60 to 76 seats, slightly more than their 52 seats in the last election, while their INDIA bloc allies could secure between 71 to 90 seats, the exit poll estimated.

However, the ground reality turned out to be a stark contrast of what had been predicted. The BJP is leading in around 240 seats and looks unlikely to cross the magic figure of 272 on its own.

The NDA is leading around 295 seats and looks unlikely to cross 300, forget about 400.

INDIA proves Axis My India exit polls wrong

The INDIA bloc, on the contrary, has delivered a highly-impressive performance across the country. It has beaten the BJP in Maharashtra as it is leading in 27 seats while PM Modi’s party is leading in 20 out of 40 seats.

Also Read: Debutant Yusuf Pathan poised to unseat Congress stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

INDIA made a great impact in Rajasthan, leading in 11 out of 25 seats while the BJP is leading in 14. The biggest result for Rahul Gandhi’s alliance came in Uttar Pradesh. Out of 80 seats, INDIA is leading in 39 seats.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!