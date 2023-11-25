Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was seen joining folk artists performing a dance during the Congress' roadshow in poll-bound Telangana on November 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Priyanka, who is one of the party's star campaigners in the southern state, attended a Congress roadshow that was taken out in the state's Khammam region.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Gandhi scion could be seen clapping her hands and appreciating the folk artists who are performing during the roadshow.

Watch the video:

Telangana will be the last to vote among the five states that have gone to polls. The voting was completed in Mizoram on November 7, in Chhattisgarh it was held in two phases on November 7 and 17, in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 and in Rajasthan it is currently being held today.

All the 119 Assembly seats of Telangana would be contested on November 30. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on November 25.

Telangana, formed in 2014 after being carved out from Andhra Pradesh, has been led by K Chandrasekhara Rao so far. The two-time chief minister, who heads the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), is facing a stringent challenge from political opponents, analysts said.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BRS (then known as TRS) had won a brute majority of 88 seats, followed by the Congress which was reduced to 19 constituencies and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won only 1 seat.

However, in the general elections held in 2019, four months after the last Telangana Assembly polls, the BJP bagged four out of the state's 17 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress stood behind with wins in three parliamentary constituencies.

According to analysts, the Congress was expected to be replaced by the BJP as the state's top opposition following the latter's performance in the last parliamentary polls. However, the grand-old party's on-ground campaign over the past couple of years has strengthened its position, they claimed.

Notably, Telangana was amongst the states that was toured extensively by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

