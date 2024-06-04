Watch: Rahul Gandhi hugs party worker outside AICC headquarters as Congress reaches 100 mark
Defying the prediction of exit poll results, Congress party and INDIA alliance is showing an impressive performance in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting trends. On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was spotted sharing a hug with a party worker outside AICC headquarters in Delhi. The party has managed to lead in 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, in the EC vote counting trends.