Defying the prediction of exit poll results, Congress party and INDIA alliance is showing an impressive performance in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting trends. On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was spotted sharing a hug with a party worker outside AICC headquarters in Delhi. The party has managed to lead in 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, in the EC vote counting trends.

Amid expectation of BJP's landslide victory in the current general elections, Congress and its INDIA allies managed to regain power in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Whereas, TMC gave an impressive show in West Bengal.

Congress and INDIA allies regain strength in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Despite a clear majority of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress-backed INDIA alliance is leading in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) trends. In Uttar Pradesh, Congress is leading in 7 seats, whereas, its INDIA ally, Samajwadi Party is leading in 35 seats. The Congres-SP alliance has limited BJP to 35 seats in the ECI voting trends.

Rahul Gandhi leading in Rae Bareli, Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi is leading in both constituencies, i.e. in Kerala's Wayanad and in UP's Rae Bareli. In UP's Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi is leading with a vote margin of 365559 votes. The Congress leader has won 650310 votes as of now, according to ECI data. Whereas BJP leader Dinesh Pratap Singh will be trailing with 284751 votes. In Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi is leading the race with nearly 350030 votes and has garnered 623539 votes so far. Gandhi's competition in Wayanad, Communist Party of India's Annie Raja has garnered 273509 votes so far.

BJP-led NDA leading in MP, Bihar, Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA performing well in Gujarart, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka. The party is also doing well in Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading with 139139 votes in Uttar Pradesh's Karnataka. His rival Ajay Rai has garnered 403382 votes.

