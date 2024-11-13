Wayanad bypolls: Rahul Gandhi urges votes for sister Priyanka, ‘is ready to be your voice…’

Wayanad bypolls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged voters in Wayanad to come out and vote in today's bypolls and support his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Lok Sabha constituency.

In a post on the social media platform X, LOP Rahul Gandhi wrote, “I’m reaching out to my family in Wayanad—this election, my sister Priyanka Gandhi is ready to be your voice in Parliament.”

The post added, “She will be more than just a representative—she will be your sister, your daughter, and your advocate. I am confident she will help unlock Wayanad’s full potential. I urge all of you to come out, vote, and support her. Let’s ensure a resounding victory together!”

Wayanad bypoll today The bypoll is being held today, November 13, in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Congress General Secretary Priyanka is making her electoral debut from Wayanad, a seat previously represented by her brother.

Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad seat in both the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, he vacated it to retain his Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, which he also won in the 2024 general elections.

Polling in Wayanad began at 7 am in over 1,000 booths, with special security measures implemented, officials said.

Wayanad has about 14 lakh eligible voters.

Gandhi trio in Parliament? Days after the June 4 results of the general elections, the Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi would retain the Raebareli seat and vacate the Wayanad seat, paving the way for his sister Priyanka to make her electoral debut.

Priyanka is pitted against Left Democratic Front candidate Sathyan Mokeri, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Navya Haridas, and 13 others in Wayanad.

If elected, this will be the first time Priyanka will enter Parliament as a Member of Parliament (MP). It will also be the first time three Gandhi family members –Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka – will be in Parliament together.