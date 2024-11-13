Wayanad bypolls: Rahul Gandhi urges votes for sister Priyanka, ‘is ready to be your voice…’

Wayanad bypolls: Rahul Gandhi has urged voters in Wayanad to support his sister Priyanka's bid for the Lok Sabha seat. He assured them that she would be their “voice” in Parliament.

Livemint
Updated13 Nov 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Wayanad bypolls: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in support of Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad.
Wayanad bypolls: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in support of Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad.(AICC / ANI Photo)

Wayanad bypolls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged voters in Wayanad to come out and vote in today's bypolls and support his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Lok Sabha constituency.

In a post on the social media platform X, LOP Rahul Gandhi wrote, “I’m reaching out to my family in Wayanad—this election, my sister Priyanka Gandhi is ready to be your voice in Parliament.”

The post added, “She will be more than just a representative—she will be your sister, your daughter, and your advocate. I am confident she will help unlock Wayanad’s full potential. I urge all of you to come out, vote, and support her. Let’s ensure a resounding victory together!”

Also Read | Jharkhand elections: PM Modi urges voters ‘enthusiasm in festival of democracy…’

Wayanad bypoll today

The bypoll is being held today, November 13, in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Congress General Secretary Priyanka is making her electoral debut from Wayanad, a seat previously represented by her brother.

Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad seat in both the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, he vacated it to retain his Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, which he also won in the 2024 general elections.

Polling in Wayanad began at 7 am in over 1,000 booths, with special security measures implemented, officials said. 

Wayanad has about 14 lakh eligible voters.

Also Read | Bank holidays this week and next: Banks shut on November 15 and 17. See details

Gandhi trio in Parliament?

Days after the June 4 results of the general elections, the Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi would retain the Raebareli seat and vacate the Wayanad seat, paving the way for his sister Priyanka to make her electoral debut.

Priyanka is pitted against Left Democratic Front candidate Sathyan Mokeri, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Navya Haridas, and 13 others in Wayanad.

If elected, this will be the first time Priyanka will enter Parliament as a Member of Parliament (MP). It will also be the first time three Gandhi family members –Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka – will be in Parliament together.

Gandhi is a Lok Sabha MP and the Leader of Opposition in the House. Sonia Gandhi is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsWayanad bypolls: Rahul Gandhi urges votes for sister Priyanka, ‘is ready to be your voice…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.75
    11:22 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -6.5 (-2.24%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.10
    11:22 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.05 (-2.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    785.40
    11:22 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    0.45 (0.06%)

    Tata Power share price

    408.20
    11:22 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -6.05 (-1.46%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.89
    11:09 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.06 (-7.45%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,168.10
    11:09 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -787.05 (-6.08%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    929.30
    11:09 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -58.1 (-5.88%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,122.75
    11:07 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -66.9 (-5.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    310.10
    11:09 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    25.95 (9.13%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    266.00
    11:09 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    15.45 (6.17%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    697.00
    11:08 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    21.35 (3.16%)

    Adani Power share price

    574.10
    11:08 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    16.3 (2.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.000.00
      Chennai
      77,311.000.00
      Delhi
      77,463.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.