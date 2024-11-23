Wayanad bypolls: Will Priyanka Gandhi secure maiden win in poll debut? Congress leads, BJP trails in early trends

In a heated battle for Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut has sparked intrigue as she takes a commanding lead. Amidst criticism of the central government’s handling of local disasters, the outcome could cement her family's legacy in Parliament. Will she claim victory?

Written By Sayantani
Updated23 Nov 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Wayanad bypolls: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses the gathering during a roadshow in support of the party candidate from Nagpur Central seat, Bunty Baba Shelke for Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur on Sunday.
Wayanad bypolls: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses the gathering during a roadshow in support of the party candidate from Nagpur Central seat, Bunty Baba Shelke for Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur on Sunday.(ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi Leads in Wayanad: Congress candidate and debutant Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken an early lead in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat as vote counting began on Saturday morning.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Priyanka has secured 80,464 votes, with her closest competitor, CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri, trailing behind with only 23,948 votes. BJP’s Navya Haridas holds the third position with 14,118 votes.

The by-poll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was held on November 13.

Of the 16 candidates who contested, the main contenders are Priyanka, who is making her electoral debut, CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, a political veteran, and BJP-headed NDA's Navya Haridas.

The counting of votes polled commenced at 8 am, with postal ballots being taken up first. The strong rooms, where the EVMs were kept, were opened more than an hour before counting began, PTI reported. 

Bypoll Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi leading in Wayanad

Wayanad Bypolls: A Triangular Contest in Congress's Stronghold

Wayanad, traditionally a Congress stronghold, is witnessing a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP’s Navya Haridas, and Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri. Priyanka is contesting the seat as part of the United Democratic Front (UDF) following the vacancy created by her brother Rahul Gandhi’s decision to retain his Raebareli seat after the general elections.

Lok Sabha Bypoll: Wayanad records lowest turnout since 2009

Wayanad Bypolls: Priyanka Gandhi’s Strong Start

At 9 am, the trends suggested that Priyanka Gandhi was well-positioned to retain Wayanad for Congress. If she wins, she will join her family legacy in Parliament, becoming the third member of the Gandhi family to represent the constituency.

Wayanad bypolls: Rahul Gandhi urges votes for sister Priyanka, 'is ready to be…'

Wayanad Bypolls: BJP’s Haridas Confident of Victory

BJP’s Navya Haridas remains optimistic about her chances. Speaking to ANI, Haridas expressed confidence that if the people of Wayanad seek development, they would opt for the NDA. She highlighted the drop in voting percentage, suggesting that the electorate's mood has shifted since Rahul Gandhi's victory in the previous elections.

Rahul Gandhi tries Kerala's longest zipline in Wayanad to boost tourism | Video

Wayanad Bypolls: Priyanka Gandhi Criticises Centre’s Response to Wayanad Landslides

In her campaign, Priyanka Gandhi has also voiced strong criticism against the central government for its refusal to declare the Wayanad landslides a national disaster. She described the decision as “shocking injustice” to the victims, accusing the government of denying essential relief to those in need.

As the results unfold, Wayanad remains a focal point in the ongoing political battle in Kerala.

Key Takeaways
  • Priyanka Gandhi is making her electoral debut in a traditionally Congress stronghold.
  • The bypoll results could significantly impact the political landscape in Kerala.
  • The election reflects broader sentiments regarding the central government’s response to local disasters.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Wayanad bypolls: Will Priyanka Gandhi secure maiden win in poll debut? Congress leads, BJP trails in early trends

