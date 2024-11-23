In a heated battle for Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut has sparked intrigue as she takes a commanding lead. Amidst criticism of the central government’s handling of local disasters, the outcome could cement her family's legacy in Parliament. Will she claim victory?

Priyanka Gandhi Leads in Wayanad: Congress candidate and debutant Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken an early lead in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat as vote counting began on Saturday morning.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Priyanka has secured 80,464 votes, with her closest competitor, CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri, trailing behind with only 23,948 votes. BJP’s Navya Haridas holds the third position with 14,118 votes.

The by-poll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was held on November 13.

Of the 16 candidates who contested, the main contenders are Priyanka, who is making her electoral debut, CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, a political veteran, and BJP-headed NDA's Navya Haridas.

The counting of votes polled commenced at 8 am, with postal ballots being taken up first. The strong rooms, where the EVMs were kept, were opened more than an hour before counting began, PTI reported.

Wayanad Bypolls: A Triangular Contest in Congress's Stronghold Wayanad, traditionally a Congress stronghold, is witnessing a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri. Priyanka is contesting the seat as part of the United Democratic Front (UDF) following the vacancy created by her brother Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain his Raebareli seat after the general elections.

Wayanad Bypolls: Priyanka Gandhi’s Strong Start At 9 am, the trends suggested that Priyanka Gandhi was well-positioned to retain Wayanad for Congress. If she wins, she will join her family legacy in Parliament, becoming the third member of the Gandhi family to represent the constituency.

Wayanad Bypolls: BJP’s Haridas Confident of Victory BJP’s Navya Haridas remains optimistic about her chances. Speaking to ANI, Haridas expressed confidence that if the people of Wayanad seek development, they would opt for the NDA. She highlighted the drop in voting percentage, suggesting that the electorate's mood has shifted since Rahul Gandhi's victory in the previous elections.

Wayanad Bypolls: Priyanka Gandhi Criticises Centre's Response to Wayanad Landslides In her campaign, Priyanka Gandhi has also voiced strong criticism against the central government for its refusal to declare the Wayanad landslides a national disaster. She described the decision as "shocking injustice" to the victims, accusing the government of denying essential relief to those in need.