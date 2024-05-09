'We don't think about how to draw sword': After Owaisi brothers, BJP's Navneet Rana comes after Rahul Gandhi
Navneet Rana, BJP MP, alleges Rahul Gandhi receives ‘messages of love’ from Pakistan, claims Congress worked on Pakistan's directions while in power.
After attacking AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navneet Rana on Thursday came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming that the grand old party works on “directions of Pakistan". She also said the BJP "don't think about how to draw sword".