After attacking AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navneet Rana on Thursday came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming that the grand old party works on "directions of Pakistan". She also said the BJP "don't think about how to draw sword".

Talking to news agency ANI, BJP candidate from Amravati in Maharashtra's Jalgaon said, "Everyone knows that Rahul Gandhi is receiving messages of love from Pakistan. As long as the Congress was in power, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress worked on the directions of Pakistan."

"I am honest towards the soil of India. Coming from the kingdom of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, when we enter the field, we do not need to think about how to take out the sword," she added.

Also read: Congress gets support from Pakistan, claims BJP minister Anurag Thakur during Himachal Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign Earlier today, Rana said BJP is committed to giving a reply to "those who are working for Pakistan in India."

The latest barb exchange comes after Rana launched a scathing attack against Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin, saying that if police were removed from duty for “15 seconds" the brothers would not know from where they came and where they went.

Also read: BJP MP Navneet Rana reiterates '15 second' threat to Owaisi brothers: 'Committed to reply to those working for Pakistan' What is the 'Pakistan's message of love' row? Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain last week shared a video of Rahul Gandhi with "Rahul [Gandhi] on fire" remark, wherein the Congress leader can be heard saying that PM Modi works only for "2-3 per cent people".

Following the remark, PM Modi targeted Rahul Gandhi saying the neighbouring country was eager to make the 'shehzada' of the grand-old party India's next prime minister as the country's enemies want a weak government to be at the helm.

Also read: Former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain hits out at PM Modi after 'Rahul on fire' remark: 'Someone who take pride in...' The prime minister, during an election rally in Gujarat, said, "The Congress is dying here and Pakistan is crying." Referring to Uri surgical strike and Balakot air strike, he said, "Today, India gives dose, not dossiers. We now hunt them [terrorists] in their own homes [ghar me ghus kar maarte hai]."

