'It is not good in politics if I open all the cards,' says Kharge.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: As Congress continues to maintain suspense over its candidates for Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli and Amethi seats, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said sometimes it's good to give surprises in politics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with news agency PTI, Kharge said, "It is not good in politics if I open all the cards. Sometimes, in politics, we have to give surprises and form strategies. Our party is the most democratic party."

