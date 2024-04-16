Hello User
Business News/ Elections / 'We have to give surprises...': Kharge as Congress maintains suspense over Rae Bareli, Amethi candidates

'We have to give surprises...': Kharge as Congress maintains suspense over Rae Bareli, Amethi candidates

Written By Arshdeep kaur

'It is not good in politics if I open all the cards,' says Kharge.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Lok Sabha elections 2024: As Congress continues to maintain suspense over its candidates for Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli and Amethi seats, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said sometimes it's good to give surprises in politics.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Kharge said, "It is not good in politics if I open all the cards. Sometimes, in politics, we have to give surprises and form strategies. Our party is the most democratic party."

