West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE updates: High-octane campaigning wraps up, voting for 142 seats on Wednesday

West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE updates: Campaigning ended for the second phase of the assembly election in West Bengal on Monday. All political parties gave one last strong push seeking votes before final phase of the 2026 Assembly elections on 29 April.

Elections would be held for 142 seats on Wednesday. First phase for 152 seats was held on 23 April. The results would be declared for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections on 4 May.

Of the 142 seats voting in the second phase on Wesnesday, the Trinamool Congress had won 123 seats in 2021 assembly polls. These 123 seats are considered Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's stronghold acorss South Bengal and Kolkata district.

On the last day of campaigning in Bengal, the Baranagar area of North 24 Parganas district witnessed tension between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the final hours of campaigning.

The incident took place amid heightened political activity as both parties intensified their campaign efforts ahead of polling. Supporters of both sides reportedly came face-to-face, leading to a tense situation in the area.

Election in West Bengal is largely a contest between the ruling TMC and BJP.

PM Modi writes to people of Bengal

Earlier in the day, in a letter addressed to the people of West Bengal on the last day of election campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that he aims to transform every challenge in West Bengal into an opportunity, exuding optimism that the next Chief Minister of West Bengal will be a candidate of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said that despite the extreme heat, the Prime Minister did not feel any fatigue during his rallies and roadshows and that there is a unique energy in the State.

"Throughout this election campaign, I have experienced a unique energy in Bengal. Despite the scorching heat and the multitude of rallies, I did not feel even the slightest fatigue during this election in Bengal. These rallies and roadshows have felt like a pilgrimage to me. As I moved amongst the devotees of Maa Kali, it seemed as though Maa Kali herself was continuously infusing me with fresh energy," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Kalyani assembly constituency and urged voters in the state to "break free from anarchy and misrule" of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), asserting that the state has an opportunity to restore its past glory. Union Minister Amit Shah also held a massive roadshow in Behala Paschim Assembly constituency and exuded confidence in the party's victory, reiterating the party's promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after securing a majority in the 294-member assembly.

Mamat Banerjee's padyatra

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Mamata Banerjee held a padyatra in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency and interacted with the people ahead of the silence period.

The Chief Minister walked through parts of Bhabanipur as supporters gathered in large numbers during the public outreach programme.

With the beginning of the silence period, the fate of 142 constituencies will now be decided on April 29, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4.

Key candidates

The final phase on Wednesday will decide the fate of key TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from Kolkata port, Power Minister Aroop Biswas from Tollyganj, Education Minister Bratya Basu from Dum Dum, to name a few.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Das Gupta is BJP candidate form Rashbehari while actor-politician Rupa Ganguly is contesting from Donarpur Dakshin seat.

Suvendu Adhikari, who contested from Nandigram in first phase, is also contesting against Mamata Banerjee froM Bhabanipur in second phase.

Ratna Debnath, the mother of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered in the RG Kar hospital two years ago, is the BJP candidate from Panihati constituency in North 24 Paraganas. Debnath is contesting against TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh, who has been holding the seat for the most part since 1996.

Indian Secular Front's (ISF) Nawsad Siddique, the only non-BJP opposition MLA in the state Assembly, is contesting from Bhangar seat in South Parganas in the 2026 polls against Saokat Molla of the Trinamool Congress and Mahabubul Islam of Congress.

Follow Live updates here: