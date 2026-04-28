West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE updates: High-octane campaigning wraps up, voting for 142 seats on Wednesday

West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE updates: Campaigning ended for the second phase of the assembly election in West Bengal on Monday. All political parties gave one last strong push seeking votes before final phase of the 2026 Assembly elections on 29 April.
Elections would be held for 142 seats on Wednesday. First phase for 152 seats was held on 23 April. The results would be declared for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections on 4 May.
Of the 142 seats voting in the second phase on Wesnesday, the Trinamool Congress had won 123 seats in 2021 assembly polls. These 123 seats are considered Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's stronghold acorss South Bengal and Kolkata district.
On the last day of campaigning in Bengal, the Baranagar area of North 24 Parganas district witnessed tension between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the final hours of campaigning.
The incident took place amid heightened political activity as both parties intensified their campaign efforts ahead of polling. Supporters of both sides reportedly came face-to-face, leading to a tense situation in the area.
Election in West Bengal is largely a contest between the ruling TMC and BJP.
PM Modi writes to people of Bengal
Earlier in the day, in a letter addressed to the people of West Bengal on the last day of election campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that he aims to transform every challenge in West Bengal into an opportunity, exuding optimism that the next Chief Minister of West Bengal will be a candidate of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
He said that despite the extreme heat, the Prime Minister did not feel any fatigue during his rallies and roadshows and that there is a unique energy in the State.
"Throughout this election campaign, I have experienced a unique energy in Bengal. Despite the scorching heat and the multitude of rallies, I did not feel even the slightest fatigue during this election in Bengal. These rallies and roadshows have felt like a pilgrimage to me. As I moved amongst the devotees of Maa Kali, it seemed as though Maa Kali herself was continuously infusing me with fresh energy," he wrote.
Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Kalyani assembly constituency and urged voters in the state to "break free from anarchy and misrule" of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), asserting that the state has an opportunity to restore its past glory. Union Minister Amit Shah also held a massive roadshow in Behala Paschim Assembly constituency and exuded confidence in the party's victory, reiterating the party's promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after securing a majority in the 294-member assembly.
Mamat Banerjee's padyatra
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Mamata Banerjee held a padyatra in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency and interacted with the people ahead of the silence period.
The Chief Minister walked through parts of Bhabanipur as supporters gathered in large numbers during the public outreach programme.
With the beginning of the silence period, the fate of 142 constituencies will now be decided on April 29, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4.
Key candidates
The final phase on Wednesday will decide the fate of key TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from Kolkata port, Power Minister Aroop Biswas from Tollyganj, Education Minister Bratya Basu from Dum Dum, to name a few.
Former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Das Gupta is BJP candidate form Rashbehari while actor-politician Rupa Ganguly is contesting from Donarpur Dakshin seat.
Suvendu Adhikari, who contested from Nandigram in first phase, is also contesting against Mamata Banerjee froM Bhabanipur in second phase.
Ratna Debnath, the mother of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered in the RG Kar hospital two years ago, is the BJP candidate from Panihati constituency in North 24 Paraganas. Debnath is contesting against TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh, who has been holding the seat for the most part since 1996.
Indian Secular Front's (ISF) Nawsad Siddique, the only non-BJP opposition MLA in the state Assembly, is contesting from Bhangar seat in South Parganas in the 2026 polls against Saokat Molla of the Trinamool Congress and Mahabubul Islam of Congress.
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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP of deploying "agents" disguised as election observers in West Bengal, asserting nonetheless that Trinamool Congress would retain power.
"BJP has sent its tested agents from places like Rampur and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh in the name of observers, but nothing will come out of it. Mamata Banerjee is here, and Didi will remain," Yadav posted on X, warning that "those who violate democracy will not be spared."
The TMC separately alleged that UP police officer Ajay Pal, described as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's favoured "encounter specialist," had been appointed as a police observer for South 24 Parganas by the Election Commission.
Election Commission on Monday directed police to take stern action over an objectionable social media post allegedly targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The TMC had flagged the post on Sunday, attributing it to a self-described right-wing nationalist and BJP supporter from Uttar Pradesh, and said it was taken down after a formal complaint.
An EC official confirmed directions had been issued for immediate police action, while TMC member Nilanjan Das separately filed a complaint with Bidhannagar Police's cybercrime unit.
As West Bengal's second phase of Assembly elections unfolds, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has claimed public sentiment has turned decisively against the ruling Trinamool Congress, telling reporters in Delhi that the Mamata Banerjee-led government has failed voters across multiple sectors. Pradhan added that high early turnout signals a strong BJP showing.
On TMC MP Mitali Bag's car allegedly attacked during campaigning, BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar, Dilip Ghosh says, "They are doing all this on their own to create sympathy. If we had to attack, we could have done this at several places. We do not want any attack to happen; people should step out and vote. That will bring in the change.
A total of 3,21,73,837 West Bengal electors, including 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 third-gender voters, are eligible to cast their votes in this phase on April 29. Polling will be held at 41,001 stations, all of which will be covered by webcasting.
Voting for Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, and the silence period will remain in effect until 6:00 pm that day.
During this period, all media platforms are barred from publishing or broadcasting any election-related content.
The Lok Bhavan on Monday announced that its dedicated 24x7 citizen helpline will continue to remain operational till May 10 to assist people during the ongoing West Bengal Assembly election process.
In a press statement, the Governor's House reiterated its commitment to ensuring that citizens are able to exercise their democratic rights in a "free, fair and fear-free environment".
"The dedicated 24x7 Citizen Helpline will remain fully operational at least till 10th May 2026 to provide assistance and guidance relating to the ongoing Assembly election process, ensuring uninterrupted support during this crucial period," the statement said.
The Lok Bhavan said the helpline, set up to assist voters and address concerns linked to the conduct of the elections, has been receiving representations from across the state.
"The helpline has been functioning as an accessible platform for reporting grievances, seeking guidance, and facilitating timely institutional support," it said.
Citizens can continue to reach out to the helpline to report difficulties in exercising their rights, instances of obstruction, or any perceived threat to life or personal liberty in connection with the electoral process, the statement added.
"All representations received will continue to be handled with due sensitivity and utmost confidentiality, and earnest efforts will be made for their prompt redressal in coordination with the appropriate authorities," it said.
Encouraging people to actively participate in the democratic process, the Lok Bhavan urged citizens to make use of the facility whenever required.
The helpline numbers are (033)-2200-1022, (033)-2200-1023, (033)-2200-1025, (033)-2200-1026, (033)-2200-1027, (033)-2200-1028, (033)-2200-1029, (033)-2200-1032 and (033)-2200-1036. Citizens may also write to lokbhavanbengalhelpline@gmail.com, the statement added.
Of the 142 seats voting in the second phase on Wesnesday, the Trinamool Congress had won 123 seats in 2021 assembly polls. These 123 seats are considered Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's stronghold acorss South Bengal and Kolkata district.
Elections would be held for 142 seats on Wednesday. First phase for 152 seats was held on 23 April. The results would be declared for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections on 4 May.