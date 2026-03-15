West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 dates: Two-phase polling to start on 23 April; results on 4 May

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced West Bengal Assembly poll dates, stating that voting will take place in two phases on 23th April and 29th April. Counting of votes will be done on 4th May.

The state has a total of 294 Assembly seats.

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Final electoral rolls of the state has been published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list. CEC Gyanesh Kumar congratulated BLOs for doing good work during SIR of voter lists, according to PTI.

Why is polling being held in two phases in Bengal this time? During a meeting held by the EC with political parties on March 9, Opposition parties in West Bengal reportedly urged that the upcoming Assembly elections be conducted in fewer than three phases.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation proposed that the polls be organised in a single phase or, at most, in two phases, instead of being spread across seven to eight phases over a period of nearly six weeks. The party also requested the poll panel to ensure “violence-free” elections in the state. It submitted a 16-point memorandum to the Election Commission, raising various issues including concerns related to security arrangements.

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Meanwhile, the CPI(M) also called for the elections to be held in a single phase. The party maintained that conducting polls in multiple phases enables “movement of anti-social elements” between constituencies, which could influence the fairness of the electoral process.

Assembly elections in West Bengal have been conducted in at least five phases since 2011. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the EC organised voting in eight phases.

Mamata Banerjee's pre-poll move Just hours before the announcement of the Assembly election schedule, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday declared a ₹500 increase in the monthly honorarium given to purohits and muezzins.

Also Read | Election Schedule 2026 LIVE: Election Commission begins press conference

Following the revision, beneficiaries will now receive ₹2,000 per month. The chief minister also indicated that the state government had approved all newly submitted applications from purohits and muezzins seeking the honorarium.

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She took to X and said, "I am pleased to announce an increase of ₹500 in the monthly honorarium extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive ₹2,000 per month.”

She further conveyed that the decision reflected the government’s commitment to promoting religious harmony and supporting traditional institutions. The administration, she noted, aims to create an atmosphere where every community and its customs are respected and encouraged.

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Banerjee also emphasised that efforts would continue to ensure that those who uphold the state’s spiritual and cultural heritage are given due recognition and assistance.

She also announced that her government would begin clearing the pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears of state employees and pensioners, including teachers, non-teaching staff and employees of grant-in-aid institutions, starting from March this year.

The upcoming West Bengal Assembly election is widely being viewed as a direct contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP. The TMC, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has remained in power in the state since 2011.

Key Takeaways The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with results announced on May 4.



In the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls, the EC organised voting in eight phases.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X