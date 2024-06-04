West Bengal: BJP’s Dilip Ghosh looks to lose to Kirti Azad; TMC candidate gets over 7 lakh votes in Bardhaman–Durgapur
Trinamool Congress’ Kirti Azad looks all set to beat Dilip Ghosh, the former West Bengal BJP President in the Bardhaman–Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency. According to the data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), The TMC candidate received more than 7 lakh votes while Ghosh got a little over 5.6 lakh.