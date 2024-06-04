West Bengal: TMC's Kirti Azad received more than 7 lakh votes while BJP’s Dilip Ghosh got a little over 5.6 lakh.

Trinamool Congress’ Kirti Azad looks all set to beat Dilip Ghosh, the former West Bengal BJP President in the Bardhaman–Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency. According to the data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), The TMC candidate received more than 7 lakh votes while Ghosh got a little over 5.6 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West Bengal Election Results 2024 Live Updates In the Lock Sabha Election 2019, BJP’s SS Ahluwalia won the seat by beating TMC’s Mamtaz Sanghamita. However, the BJP candidate won only by 3,000 votes in 2019. It was already expected to be a difficult seat for the BJP to win.

The Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency was created in 2009. Since then, it has been represented by members from three different parties in the past three elections: the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, each taking turns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dilip Ghosh would have rewritten history, but that is unlikely to happen. The BJP looks to fail to win two consecutive terms in this constituency.

Dilip Ghosh on Mamata Banerjee Before the election, Ghosh claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be reduced to a “beggar's state". The BJP leader is known for sparking controversy with his risqué statements.

"Anti-social elements have now become leaders. The people will defeat these thugs. The fear among the people has gone. Now, the public will stand in line and vote decisively. After the vote, they will go to jail," Hindustan Times Bangla quoted Ghosh as saying.

"The TMC stands by leaders like Shahjahan. The court, CBI, ED are catching these pillars. And after this, Mamata Banerjee will be reduced to a "beggar's state". Shahjahan's money has not only reached the ministers but has gone all the way to Kalighat (where CM Banerjee lives)," Ghosh added.

