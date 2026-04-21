West Bengal CEO directs restrictions on motorcycle movement and rallies days ahead of polls: Here's what the order said

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal has issued orders enforcing strict curbs on motorcycle movement and rallies ahead of polling to ensure free, fair, and peaceful Assembly elections in the state.

The directive has been circulated to all District Election Officers, Commissioners of Police, and Superintendents of Police for immediate enforcement.

According to ANI, the order states that the restrictions will be enforced from “polling day minus two” and will remain in force until the end of polling day, with the objective of curbing intimidation, unlawful mobilisation, and any interference in the electoral process.

Advertisement

Under these measures, motorcycle rallies will be banned beginning two days before polling. Additionally, motorcycle movement will be strictly prohibited between 6 pm and 6 am during this period, except in cases of emergencies such as medical needs or family-related situations.

During the pre-poll period, pillion riding on motorcycles will be banned between 6 am and 6 pm, except for essential purposes such as medical emergencies, family needs, or transporting schoolchildren. However, on polling day, a limited relaxation will be allowed, permitting family members to travel together on motorcycles between 6 am and 6 pm for voting and other essential activities.

Also Read | West Bengal Elections: 7 key candidates to watch in first phase of voting

The CEO also said that those seeking exemptions must obtain prior written permission from their local police station. Officials have been instructed to widely publicise these restrictions through print, electronic, and social media to ensure people are well informed.

Advertisement

District authorities have been directed to issue the required legal orders, work in close coordination with the police, and ensure strict monitoring to prevent any violations. The directive underscores that no activity likely to cause intimidation or disrupt the electoral atmosphere should be permitted.

Also Read | Meet IAF veteran dropped from Bengal voter list in mass SIR deletions

The order mentioned, “This measure is being taken to maintain a calm and conducive atmosphere for voters and to prevent any untoward incident during the election period.”

EC says only voters permitted within 100 metres of polling stations in Bengal The Election Commission has implemented a series of measures to ensure free and peaceful polling across 152 constituencies in West Bengal during the first phase of elections on April 23, a senior official said on Saturday. These include marking a 100-metre perimeter around each polling station to regulate access. Booth-level officers (BLOs) and other government personnel will be stationed outside this zone to conduct initial verification of voter documents.

Advertisement

"The 100-metre perimeter is being marked to maintain order and prevent unauthorised access near polling stations. Only electors will be allowed inside," the official mentioned, as per PTI.

Within the restricted area, voters will undergo an additional round of checks, with documents being verified again at two separate tables before entry into the polling station. The official said this step is intended to curb bogus voting.

He added, "The idea is to have multiple levels of verification so that only genuine voters can cast their votes.”

West Bengal will hold its 2026 Assembly elections in two phases, with polling scheduled for April 23 and April 29, while the counting of votes will be conducted on May 4.