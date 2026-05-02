West Bengal election 2026: ECI suspends Kalighat police station inspector over his rifle photo after TMC complaint

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Saturday suspended Kalighat Police Station inspector and officer-in-charge Goutam Das after a photo of him carrying a rifle went viral on social media, the poll body said. The move came following a complaint by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Inspectress Chameli Mukherjee has now been appointed as the new OC of Kalighat, replacing Das. Earlier, the Election Commission had transferred the Kalighat officer-in-charge ahead of the second phase of polling, and Das had assumed the role only about a month ago after replacing Utpal Ghosh.

The development comes two days before the counting of votes in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

TMC's complaint to EC TMC had approached the Election Commission after its state vice-president, Jayprakash Majumdar, posted on X a photograph of the officer holding a firearm while in uniform.

The image reportedly carried the caption, “ready for new responsibility”.

Describing the post as inappropriate, Majumdar mentioned, “This image is not only uncomfortable but also objectionable in the eyes of the law. It clearly shows him pointing a modern firearm at someone.”

He further alleged that the post violated Kolkata Police’s social media guidelines as well as directives issued by the central government.

"No police officer on duty is allowed to post pictures in uniform on social media. Posting threatening or provocative captions or images is strictly prohibited," he added.

In his complaint, Majumdar also questioned whether the firearm seen in the image had been officially issued to the officer and whether he was authorised or properly trained to handle it.

He added, "Such posts can be perceived as a threat to the general public”, further calling for strict action and a formal inquiry.

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As per a PTI report citing sources within the Trinamool Congress, letters raising the issue were sent to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal, and Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda.

West Bengal assembly elections The West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday with what the Election Commission described as the highest voter turnout in the state’s history at 92.84 per cent, heightening anticipation ahead of the results scheduled for Monday, as both major contenders expressed confidence about their chances of victory.

The second phase of polling on Wednesday recorded a turnout of 92.48 per cent. The final phase, which covered 142 constituencies in south Bengal, is expected to come close to the first phase’s turnout of 93.19 per cent once the final figures are compiled.

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Overall, the combined turnout across both phases stood at 92.84 per cent. The first phase was held on April 23. Kolkata registered a turnout of 88.59 per cent, while Purba Bardhaman district recorded the highest participation at 93.78 per cent.

CM Mamata Banerjee, 71, is seeking a fourth consecutive term after 15 years in power and is locked in a high-stakes contest with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. The battle is widely viewed as a symbolic rematch of Nandigram, where Adhikari had defeated her in 2021 after switching from the TMC to the BJP.

Five years on, the contest has shifted to Banerjee’s own stronghold. For the TMC, holding on to Bhabanipur is crucial to maintaining the chief minister’s authority on her home turf, while for the BJP, a victory there would challenge the perception of her political dominance in the state.

The constituency recorded nearly 87 per cent voter turnout, a significant rise from around 61 per cent in the 2021 Assembly elections and 57 per cent in the bypoll that brought Banerjee back to the legislature.