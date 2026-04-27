West Bengal Election 2026 Live updates: All eyes on Phase 2 after bumper voting in first leg of voting

West Bengal Election 2026 Live Updates: All eyes are on the 142 assembly seats voting in second phase of West Bengal assembly elections on 29 April.

The campaigning for the second phase ends today with star campaigners of all political parties trying to woo voters through rallies, roadshows and public meetings in the last ditch effort.

The first phase of West Bengal Elections held on 23 April saw bumper 93 per cent turnout. As many as 152 seats voted in the first phase. The result of both phases will be declared on 4 May.

Of the 142 seats voting in the second phase on Wesnesday, the Trinamool Congress had won 123 seats in 2021 assembly polls. These 123 seats are considered Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's stronghold acorss South Bengal and Kolkata district.

On 25 April, political parties brought a blitz of campaigning across the state with the BJP and TMC taking centre stage.

High-decibel rallies

The day was dominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-decibel rallies, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's outreach in her own constituency of Bhabanipur, and a visible rift between the TMC and the Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the BJP's most formidable campaigner, holding multiple poll rallies and roadshows across the state as the party sought to consolidate support from the electors.

North 24 Parganas district witnessed poll campaigning with BJP heavyweights, including party national president Nitin Nabin, PM Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, all campaigning to consolidate support in the district with the highest population in West Bengal.

Key candidates

The final phase on Wednesday will decide the fate of key TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from Kolkata port, Power Minister Aroop Biswas from Tollyganj, Education Minister Bratya Basu from Dum Dum, to name a few.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Das Gupta is BJP candidate form Rashbehari while actor-politician Rupa Ganguly is contesting from Donarpur Dakshin seat.

Suvendu Adhikari, who contested from Nandigram in first phase, is also contesting against Mamata Banerjee froM Bhabanipur in second phase.

Ratna Debnath, the mother of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered in the RG Kar hospital two years ago, is the BJP candidate from Panihati constituency in North 24 Paraganas. Debnath is contesting against TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh, who has been holding the seat for the most part since 1996.

Indian Secular Front's (ISF) Nawsad Siddique, the only non-BJP opposition MLA in the state Assembly, is contesting from Bhangar seat in South Parganas in the 2026 polls against Saokat Molla of the Trinamool Congress and Mahabubul Islam of Congress.

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