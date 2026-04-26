The ghost of the Left: Why Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year reign now faces its own ‘Poriborton’ moment

Besides attacking the TMC on its weak points, the BJP has been upping the ante on the ‘infiltrator’ issue, injecting its characteristic communal tone to it. Leading the attack on the “intruders” front has been home minister Amit Shah, and the rhetoric does seem to have found some traction on the ground in the state, with a few voters saying they want to vote for the BJP to protect “Bengali pride” and “sanatan Hindu dharma”.