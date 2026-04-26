Hooghly/Durgapur/Murshidabad/Medinipur/Kolkata: On a sultry April afternoon in Singur, Hooghly, a group of men sit shirtless on the cool floor under a tin shed, taking turns drinking cold water from a jug to beat the heat as they chat about the upcoming elections.
The ghost of the Left: Why Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year reign now faces its own ‘Poriborton’ moment
SummaryThis election in Bengal is a referendum on Mamata Banerjee: for or against. From the shadow of ‘cut money’ to law and order concerns, she is battling a familiar, fierce cry: it’s time for change.
Hooghly/Durgapur/Murshidabad/Medinipur/Kolkata: On a sultry April afternoon in Singur, Hooghly, a group of men sit shirtless on the cool floor under a tin shed, taking turns drinking cold water from a jug to beat the heat as they chat about the upcoming elections.
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