The ghost of the Left: Why Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year reign now faces its own ‘Poriborton’ moment

“We’ve seen the Trinamool Congress government for 15 years now and there really isn’t much work that has been done. Development and infrastructure are lacking, and unemployment is a big concern,” says Pranab Parui, a vegetable seller. “Moreover, cut money—local leaders extorting money even from poor people like us—is the worst legacy of this government. We have supported didi in the past with all earnestness, but now it is time for poriborton (change).”