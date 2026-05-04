West Bengal election result 2026 LIVE: Will BJP wrest power from TMC? Vote counting today

West Bengal election result 2026 LIVE: The stage is set for the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections today, May 4. The counting begins at 8 am.

Polling for all 294 Assembly constituencies of West Bengal was held in two phases – 23 and 29 April. One seat is going for repolling, hence results will be announced today for 293 seats. The majority mark in the 294-member West Bengal assembly is 148. Any party of allliance which crosses this mark will be eligible to form the next government in West Bengal.

At 92.47 per cent, West Bengal recorded its highest ever voter turnout this year. This was the highest seen in any Assembly or Lok Sabha election in the state, Election Commission of India said. Women turned out in even greater numbers at 93.24%, while male voter turnout stood at 91.74 per cent.

Votes will be counted across 77 centres for 293 assembly seats in West Bengal, which has witnessed unprecedented security deployment this time and an acrimony-filled run-up to the result day, with both the ruling TMC and opposition BJP expressing apprehensions of vote manipulation.

Re-polling in Falta

Elections in West Bengal have been marred by violence historically. This year the polling was largely peaceful.

The Election Commission of India's, however, ordered re-polling in the entire assembly constituency of Falta. The BJP had alleged the party's button was blocked using tape on the Electronic Voter Machine (EVM) and voters couldn't select it at many polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency, seeking an immediate repoll in impacted areas.

The 2026 contest has been shaped by a high-voltage fight between the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the Congress-Left alliance seeking pockets of revival. Campaign themes revolved around women voters, Bengali asmita, the Matua vote and largescale voter deletions during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Election Commission.

The contest is largely considered bipolar between the BJP and the TMC. If TMC wins, this will be a fourth consecutive victory for Mamata Banerjee-led party in West Bengal. And if the BJP wins, it will be first time that the saffron party will be in power in the state.

What did exit polls predict for Bengal?

Most of the exit polls have put the BJP ahead of the ruling TMC in West Bengal. Peoples Pulse, however, projected a TMC win, giving the party led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an outright majority with 177-187 seats, BJP at 95-110, Left Front at 0-1 and the Congress at 1-3.

Today’s Chanakya, Matrize, Poll Diary and P-Marq predicted a victory for the BJP in Bengal.

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