West Bengal election result 2026 LIVE: Will BJP wrest power from TMC? Vote counting today

West Bengal election result 2026 LIVE: The stage is set for the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections today, May 4. The counting begins at 8 am.
Polling for all 294 Assembly constituencies of West Bengal was held in two phases – 23 and 29 April. One seat is going for repolling, hence results will be announced today for 293 seats. The majority mark in the 294-member West Bengal assembly is 148. Any party of allliance which crosses this mark will be eligible to form the next government in West Bengal.
At 92.47 per cent, West Bengal recorded its highest ever voter turnout this year. This was the highest seen in any Assembly or Lok Sabha election in the state, Election Commission of India said. Women turned out in even greater numbers at 93.24%, while male voter turnout stood at 91.74 per cent.
Votes will be counted across 77 centres for 293 assembly seats in West Bengal, which has witnessed unprecedented security deployment this time and an acrimony-filled run-up to the result day, with both the ruling TMC and opposition BJP expressing apprehensions of vote manipulation.
Re-polling in Falta
Elections in West Bengal have been marred by violence historically. This year the polling was largely peaceful.
The Election Commission of India's, however, ordered re-polling in the entire assembly constituency of Falta. The BJP had alleged the party's button was blocked using tape on the Electronic Voter Machine (EVM) and voters couldn't select it at many polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency, seeking an immediate repoll in impacted areas.
The 2026 contest has been shaped by a high-voltage fight between the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the Congress-Left alliance seeking pockets of revival. Campaign themes revolved around women voters, Bengali asmita, the Matua vote and largescale voter deletions during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Election Commission.
The contest is largely considered bipolar between the BJP and the TMC. If TMC wins, this will be a fourth consecutive victory for Mamata Banerjee-led party in West Bengal. And if the BJP wins, it will be first time that the saffron party will be in power in the state.
What did exit polls predict for Bengal?
Most of the exit polls have put the BJP ahead of the ruling TMC in West Bengal. Peoples Pulse, however, projected a TMC win, giving the party led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an outright majority with 177-187 seats, BJP at 95-110, Left Front at 0-1 and the Congress at 1-3.
Today’s Chanakya, Matrize, Poll Diary and P-Marq predicted a victory for the BJP in Bengal.
Follow West Bengal election result 2026 LIVE updates here:
West Bengal election result 2026 Live: Most of the exit polls have put the BJP ahead of the ruling TMC in West Bengal. Peoples Pulse, however, projected a TMC win, giving the party led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an outright majority with 177-187 seats, BJP at 95-110, Left Front at 0-1 and the Congress at 1-3.
The final results are expected by Monday evening while the trends would be known by afternoon, as per past experience of counting process that involves counting of postal ballots followed by the votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Read More: When will counting of votes begin for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, other states on May 4
Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has challenged top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest from Falta assembly seat where Election Commission of India ordered repolling on 2 May.
Banerjee responded to remarks by BJP leader Amit Malviya over repolling in the Falta Assembly constituency. Malviya had commended to Election Commission's order saying "Diamond Harbour model crumbles".
Falta comes under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat which is represented by Abhishek Banerjee in the lower house of Parliament.
Read More: 'Ten lifetimes won’t be enough’: Abhishek Banerjee dares BJP top brass
The counting will be held for 293 of the 294 assembly seats of West Bengal today. The Election Commission of India's, however, ordered re-polling in the entire assembly constituency of Falta. The BJP had alleged the party's button was blocked using tape on the Electronic Voter Machine (EVM) and voters couldn't select it at many polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency, seeking an immediate repoll in impacted areas. Falta votes again on 21 May.
The counting of votes for West Bengal assembly election will begin at 8 am today.
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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