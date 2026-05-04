West Bengal Election Result LIVE: BJP breaks TMC's 15-year run, sweeps past it in early trends - Check EC trends

West Bengal Election Result 2026 LIVE: The Election Commission started the counting of the votes in the West Bengal Election Result 2026 and as per the early trends post first round of counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on over 150 seats. The Trinamool Congress, which has ruled the state for three terms or 15 years, has not even crossed leads on 100 seats. Track West Bengal Election Result 2026 LIVE here.
12:44 pm: As the EC trends show BJP leading in the first trends, Mamata Banerjee has sent a message to Bengal. She has blamed the Election Commission of creating a narrative. She said wait till the evening, indicating that the results will change.
12:27 pm: In Rashbehari, Swapan Dasgupta is leading by 5,656 votes against Debasish Kumar.
12:25 pm: In Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading by over 8,000 votes. In Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee is up against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who was also once her close aide.
12:09 pm: As per the EC trends, the BJP is leading on 173 seats, and the TMC has taken a lead on 87 seats. While the saffron party as already started celebrating the leads, anticipating victory in the state after 15 years of Trinamool rule, there has been no response from the TMC yet.