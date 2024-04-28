JP Nadda also hit out at Mamata Banerjee asking if she wants to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by scaring and threatening people

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday alleged that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is a "terrorist sympathiser" and wants a central government that is "soft on terrorism".

Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in West Bengal's Murshidabad, Nadda said, "We talk about a 'Majboot Sarkar' but Mamata Banerjee wants a 'Majboor Sarkar'. She wants a government in Delhi that believes in appeasement, corruption and discrimination and has a soft corner for terrorists."

"We are opposed to her politics of appeasement which favours infiltrators and opposes CAA... her government has sympathy for terrorists," he alleged.

Nadda, on the Sandeshkhali incidents, alleged that women are not safe under the Mamata's rule. “The way women were tortured in Sandeshkhali and the way Mamata Banerjee tried to protect Shajahan Sheikh, who played with the honour and dignity of women, is very unfortunate."

"What can be more shameful than harassment of women in a state ruled by a woman? Mamata Banerjee had given the slogan 'Maa Mati and Manush' but neither mothers nor sisters are safe in the state. What happened in Sandeshkhali is heart-wrenching, where TMC goons played with the dignity of our sisters," he added.

Earlier today, Nadda hit out at Mamata asking if she wants to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by scaring and threatening people.

Nadda's statement came after Mamata said there was "no evidence" of recovery of arms and ammunition in Sandeshkhali and claimed that CBI teams conducted searches without keeping the state police in the loop.

"Will Mamata Banerjee win the polls by scaring and threatening people? It is a grave mistake if she thinks she can win elections by this." People will teach her a lesson, Nadda said.

Nadda, in a statement, conveyed BJP's solidarity with the Sandeshkhali women who were allegedly sexually assaulted by former TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates.

He said Sandeshkhali victims are not alone and the entire country stands with them.

The CBI on Friday seized arms and ammunition, including a police service revolver and foreign-made firearms, during searches at two premises of an associate of Sheikh.

(With agency inputs)

