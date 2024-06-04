As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 progresses in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is holding the fortress, as per the latest trends. The ruling party in Bengal is leading in 32 constituencies, according to the Election Commission (EC) of India data.

As per the latest data, the TMC is leading in 31 seats, the BJP in 10 seats and the Congress is ahead in one seat.

TMC leader and former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan is leading by 9,000 votes against the Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is also leading from Diamond Harbour by a margin of over 2,11,000 votes.

In the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat, TMC's Mahua Moitra is leading by over 35,000 votes against the BJP's Amrita Roy.

In the trouble-hit Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, TMC Partha Bhowmick is leading by 3,500 votes against the BJP's Arjun Singh.

TMC's star candidate, Shatrughan Sinha, is leading by 26,000 votes in the Asansol Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia.

Looking at the vote share until now, the TMC received 47.29 per cent of votes, while 37.26 per cent of votes fell into the BJP's kitty.

Overall, early trends show that the BJP is leading in 243 seats, the Congress in 94 seats, the Samajwadi Party in 33 seats and the Trinamool Congress in 31 seats. As per trends, the INDIA bloc is leading in 227 seats and the NDA is leading in 295 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured a total of 353 seats, whereas the UPA won 93. Out of these, the BJP claimed 303 seats, and the Congress secured 52.

