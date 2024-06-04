Lok Sabha results 2024: Mamata Banerjee holds West Bengal fortress as per trends, TMC leads in 31 seats
Lok Sabha results 2024: The latest data shows the TMC is leading in 31 seats, the BJP in 10 seats, and the Congress is ahead in one seat.
As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 progresses in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is holding the fortress, as per the latest trends. The ruling party in Bengal is leading in 32 constituencies, according to the Election Commission (EC) of India data.