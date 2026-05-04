West Bengal Result Winners List: Full list of constituency-wise BJP, TMC winning, losing candidates

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started declaring election results of West Bengal. According to the latest EC trend, the BJP has won six seats and leading on as many as 193 constituencies. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which had been in power for three terms, has so far won only one seat and leading on 88 seats. EC has also started updating the winners and losers list now while counting remains underway.
Please refresh the page to see the updated list of BJP, TMC winners in West Bengal Election 2026.
|Constituency name
|Winner (Party)
|Winning margin (in votes)
|Kalimpong
|BHARAT KUMAR CHETRI, BJP
|21,464
|Darjeeling
|NOMAN RAI, BJP
|6,057
|Bhagawangola
|REYAT HOSSAIN SARKAR, TMC
|56,407
|Medinipur
|SANKAR KUMAR GUCHHAIT, BJP
|38,747
|Monteswar
|SAIKAT PANJA, BJP
|14,798
|Bhatar
|KARFA SOUMEN, BJP
|6,528
|Jamuria
|DR. BIJAN MUKHERJEE, BJP
|22,514
|Asansol Dakshin
|AGNIMITRA PAUL
|40,839
|Burwan
|SUKHEN KUMAR BAGDI
|22,300
With the majority mark of 148 in the 294-member House breached in early EC trends, the BJP's surge pointed to a possible breakthrough, while the ruling TMC sought to narrow the gap in what has emerged as a closely watched electoral contest.
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