Subscribe

West Bengal Result Winners List: Full list of constituency-wise BJP, TMC winning, losing candidates

The Election Commission (EC) has started updating the constituency-wise winners and losers list from the BJP and TMC in West Bengal. Check here

Livemint
Updated4 May 2026, 04:46 PM IST
West Bengal Result Winners List: Full list of constituency-wise BJP, TMC winning, losing candidates
West Bengal Result Winners List: Full list of constituency-wise BJP, TMC winning, losing candidates(PTI)
AI Quick Read

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started declaring election results of West Bengal. According to the latest EC trend, the BJP has won six seats and leading on as many as 193 constituencies. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which had been in power for three terms, has so far won only one seat and leading on 88 seats. EC has also started updating the winners and losers list now while counting remains underway.

West Bengal Winners List: Full Constituency-wise Winners List

Please refresh the page to see the updated list of BJP, TMC winners in West Bengal Election 2026.

Advertisement
Constituency nameWinner (Party)Winning margin (in votes)
KalimpongBHARAT KUMAR CHETRI, BJP21,464
DarjeelingNOMAN RAI, BJP6,057
BhagawangolaREYAT HOSSAIN SARKAR, TMC56,407
MedinipurSANKAR KUMAR GUCHHAIT, BJP38,747
MonteswarSAIKAT PANJA, BJP14,798
BhatarKARFA SOUMEN, BJP6,528
JamuriaDR. BIJAN MUKHERJEE, BJP22,514
Asansol DakshinAGNIMITRA PAUL40,839
BurwanSUKHEN KUMAR BAGDI22,300

With the majority mark of 148 in the 294-member House breached in early EC trends, the BJP's surge pointed to a possible breakthrough, while the ruling TMC sought to narrow the gap in what has emerged as a closely watched electoral contest.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeElectionsWest Bengal Result Winners List: Full list of constituency-wise BJP, TMC winning, losing candidates
Read Next Story