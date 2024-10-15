What’s next for Farooq Abdullah as son Omar prepares to be J&K CM again? A Rajya Sabha berth?

As Omar Abdullah gears up for his second term as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, questions swirl around the future role of his father, Farooq Abdullah. Will he transition to a national political role in Delhi, or remain influential in local politics?

Gulam Jeelani
Updated15 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
What's Next for Farooq Abdullah as son Omar Prepares to be J&K CM? A Rajya Sabha Seat?
What’s Next for Farooq Abdullah as son Omar Prepares to be J&K CM? A Rajya Sabha Seat?(PTI)

Omar Abdullah is all set to be sworn in as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir for the second time on Wednesday, October 16. In the first term, Omar was the chief minister of the erstwhile state between January 5, 2009 and January 8, 2015.

The National Conference - Congress alliance won the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls by bagging 48 seats in the 90-member House. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 20 seats, up from 25 it won in 2014 assembly polls.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir LG invites Omar Abdullah for oath-taking on October 16

After Omar's oath-taking, all eyes will be on the role for his father and NC president, Farooq Abdullah. Remember in the run up to assembly polls, Farooq, 86 had on August 16 said that he will lead the party since Omar had then annouced to stay away from contesting elections unless statehood is restored for Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar, however, successfully contested elections on two seats and is all set to assume the chief minister's role in the first post-Article 370 abrogation government of Jammu and Kashmir.

What next for Farooq Abdullah?

So what next for Farooq Abdullah? Will he stay in Jammu and Kashmir or shift to Delhi and take up a national role?

A three-time chief minister of the erstwhile state, a former Member of Parliament (MP) and ex-Union Minister, Farooq was seen campaigning in assembly polls. Just before 2024 general elections, Farooq, 86 stepped away from contesting polls citing health reasons. But Omar had then said that skipping Lok Sabha polls did not mean end of political career for his father.

Now that Jammu and Kashmir has an elected assembly, the process for filling the Rajya Sabha seats would also begin. Jammu and Kashmir sends four members to Rajya Sabha. With 55 MLAs. including independents, supporting the NC-led coalition government, may get three Rajya Sabha seats. The BJP, which emerged as the second-largest party with 29 seats, may get one.

Also Read | ‘First task of…’: P Chidambaram has this suggestion for new J&K govt

Farooq Abdullah is likely to be one of the NC's Rajya Sabha nominees. Congress, which is likely to get a berth in Omar's cabinet, may also get one Rajya Sabha berth as part of the alliance deal, according to reports.

The last Rajya Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir were held in February 2015. The term of the four members expired in 2021 and since then no one could be elected in absence of an assembly.

Farooq served as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir for the first time when he was 45 in 1982 after his father’s death. He became chief minister again in November 1986 and in 1996 – for a full six-year term until 2002.

Also Read | Jammu Kashmir election results: ‘My biggest fear…’ says Farooq Abdullah

Omar Abdullah took over the reins of the party in 2002. Since then. Farooq has been primarily focused on a role in New Delhi. He won Lok Sabha elections in 2009, 2017 and 2019 from Srinagar seat. He was Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy between 2009 and 2014 under Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

With an elected assembly in place, the process for filling the Rajya Sabha seats will commence.

 

 

Key Takeaways
  • The National Conference-Congress alliance has gained significant power in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.
  • Farooq Abdullah’s political future could shift towards a national role, potentially as a Rajya Sabha nominee.
  • The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is evolving post-Article 370 abrogation, creating new opportunities for leadership.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsWhat’s next for Farooq Abdullah as son Omar prepares to be J&K CM again? A Rajya Sabha berth?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    156.75
    11:36 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.55 (-0.98%)

    Federal Bank share price

    195.70
    11:36 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.3 (-0.66%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.40
    11:36 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    2 (1.21%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.95
    11:36 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    3.6 (0.78%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,026.05
    11:29 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    27.8 (2.78%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,243.25
    11:30 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    30.4 (0.49%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,863.20
    11:30 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    7.2 (0.39%)

    Infosys share price

    1,960.75
    11:30 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.05 (0.1%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Oil India share price

    562.80
    11:30 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -23.3 (-3.98%)

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,064.65
    11:29 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-3.34%)

    EIH share price

    417.00
    11:29 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -11.6 (-2.71%)

    Just Dial share price

    1,226.55
    11:29 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -33.65 (-2.67%)
    More from Top Losers

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,827.40
    11:30 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    128.95 (7.59%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    592.85
    11:28 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    38.75 (6.99%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,560.50
    11:30 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    281.45 (6.58%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    875.40
    11:29 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    49.85 (6.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.