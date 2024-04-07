When voters turn tech-savvy, can political parties be far behind
Summary
- The 2024 election marks the emergence of extensive AI integration to dub and translate vernacular languages that could reach a larger demographic
NEW DELHI : The Lok Sabha elections are here, and so is the noise. And this time, political parties and their campaigners are seeking to leverage digital technologies to the hilt, to invoke a ‘buzz’ among young, social-media savvy voters particularly in the 18-29 age group, in the hope that it might eventually translate into votes.