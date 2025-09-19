Who is Aryan Maan? RSS-backed ABVP leader, the new Delhi University Students' Union President

Aryan Maan candidate from the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is all set to become the new President after securing a sweeping victory in the DUSU Elections. The results were declared on Friday.
The presidential candidate from the RSS-backed ABVP secured a total of 28,841 votes as compared to 12645 votes secured by NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary.
Hailing from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Aryan Maan has been actively involved in ABVP-led student movements, particularly campaigns against fee hikes and initiatives to strengthen university infrastructure.
In addition, he is an avid football player.
Maan graduated from Hansraj College and is currently pursuing a master's degree in Library Science form DU.
While campaigning ahead of the DUSU Elections, Maan focused on student welfare and campus development. Some of the pre-poll promises he made included:
Aryan Maan trounced his rival from NSUI Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by a margin of 16,196 votes.
NSUI candidate Rahul Jhansla (29,339 votes) defeated ABVP's Govind Tanwar (20,547 votes) to win the vice president's post.
Meanwhile, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA) combined drew a blank.
In the 2024 DUSU polls, the NSUI had won the president's post after a hiatus of seven years, along with the joint secretary's post. The ABVP secured the vice president's post and retained the secretary's position, maintaining its presence in the union.
In a post on X, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said the party "fought well in this odd election -- not just against the ABVP, but against the combined force of the DU admin, Delhi govt, central govt, RSS-BJP & Delhi Police".
