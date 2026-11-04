Who is James Talarico? 37-year-old Democrat flips Texas Senate seat despite Elon Musk's $200 mn backing to GOP rival

Nearly four decades of Republican dominance and an unprecedented spending blitz to retain the US Senate seat could not prevent Texas from electing a Democrat.

James Talarico's victory over Republican Ken Paxton in the November 3 US midterm elections marks a major political breakthrough for Democrats in the traditionally Republican state.

Talarico, 37, defeated Paxton, Texas' attorney general and a close ally of US President Donald Trump, in one of the most closely watched contests of the 2026 midterms.

His victory ends a 38-year gap since a Democrat last won a US Senate election in Texas, when Lloyd Bentsen secured re-election in 1988.

The result is also a setback for billionaire Elon Musk, whose financial backing helped fuel a massive Republican spending campaign to keep the seat.

Musk contributed at least $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, the main Republican Senate super PAC, which channelled matching amounts into Texas PAC to finance advertising supporting Paxton and attacking Talarico, according to The Texas Tribune.

Despite Trump's endorsement and the scale of outside spending, Paxton failed to retain the seat for Republicans.

Talarico emerged as a leading fundraiser, raising approximately $146 million for his campaign, according to The Washington Post.

The Texas Senate contest became the most expensive non-presidential election race in US history, with an estimated $573.2 million spent across the primaries and general election, according to AdImpact data reported by KSAT.

Here's what to know about the incoming senator, his political journey and the factors behind his historic win. Lloyd Bentsen was the last Democrat to win a US Senate election in Texas before Talarico. He first won the seat in 1970 and secured re-election in 1976, 1982 and 1988.

Talarico's victory also ends a broader Democratic losing streak. Democrats had not won a statewide election in Texas since 1994, according to Reuters.

Texas was not always a Republican stronghold. The state's political transformation took place over several decades, with Republicans steadily consolidating their support, particularly during the George W Bush era.

The shift continued as conservative politics gained ground, eventually making Texas a reliable Republican state in presidential and statewide elections.

In the 2024 presidential election, Trump won Texas by nearly 14 percentage points, reinforcing the state's reputation as a Republican stronghold.

Who is James Talarico? James Talarico is a former middle-school teacher, Presbyterian seminarian and four-term member of the Texas House of Representatives.

The 37-year-old politician, who represents an Austin-area district, entered the US Senate race in 2025 and gradually emerged as one of the prominent Democratic voices in Texas politics.

Before his Senate campaign, Talarico attracted attention through speeches and confrontations with Republican lawmakers in the state legislature.

He frequently used religious arguments to challenge conservative legislation, including a proposal to display the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms.

His political profile expanded further after appearing on comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan's show for an approximately three-hour conversation. Rogan, who supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election, praised Talarico and suggested he should consider running for president.

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During his Senate campaign, Talarico focused on the cost of living, economic inequality and political corruption.

He argued that the country's biggest divide was not between the political left and right, but between wealthy elites and ordinary Americans.

He also drew on his Christian faith to appeal to voters beyond the traditional Democratic base.

Why did Ken Paxton lose despite Trump's backing? Paxton's legal and political controversies became a significant issue during the campaign, complicating Republican efforts to retain the seat.

The Texas attorney general first had to defeat incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn in a bitter primary contest.

Cornyn had warned that Paxton's controversies could make it difficult for Republicans to defend the seat in the general election.

However, Trump backed Paxton, who went on to defeat Cornyn in the May 2026 Republican runoff by nearly 28 percentage points.

Paxton's political troubles included his 2023 impeachment by the Texas House of Representatives over allegations of misconduct.

Talarico repeatedly highlighted Paxton's legal and ethical controversies, presenting him as an example of a political establishment influenced by wealthy donors and powerful interests.

The financial dimension of the contest was equally significant. Musk's contributions helped Republican groups mount an extensive advertising campaign to support Paxton and target Talarico.

According to The Texas Tribune, Musk donated $75 million to the Senate Leadership Fund in September, followed by another $83 million.

The group subsequently transferred matching amounts to Texas PAC, which financed advertising in the race.

However, Talarico was not short of campaign resources either. He raised approximately $146 million, making him one of the biggest fundraisers of the 2026 midterm cycle.