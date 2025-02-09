BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht won the Mustafabad constituency by 17,578 votes. This historic victory is notable due to the area's high Muslim population which was heavily impacted by the 2020 riots.

In the Delhi assembly elections, BJP won 48 seats, AAP secured 22 seats, while the Congress did not open its account for the third consecutive time.

Muslim-dominated Mustafabad This victory is not only historic but also remarkable as the constituency has high Muslim population density that comprises almost 40% of the total population. AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan secured second spot while AIMIM's Tahir Hussain stood third. Notably, Tahir Hussain is former AAP councillor, and 2020 Delhi riots accused.

Mustafabad constituency located in North-East Delhi was among one of the worst-affected areas during the 2020 riots.

All to know about Mohan Singh Bisht BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht is a veteran in Delhi’s political arena and was first elected as an MLA in 1998 from Karawal Nagar seat. Bisht continued to win in Karawal Nagar in the next three elections until and retained the seat till 2015 until finally being replaced by AAP leader Kapil Mishra.

Mohan Singh Bisht defeated AAP's Durgesh Pathak in 2020 and wrested back Karawal Nagar seat. Internal surveys of the BJP had suggested that Karawal Nagar voters preferred Mishra's Purvanchali background.