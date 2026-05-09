Who is Rajendra Arlekar? Tamil Nadu Governor at centre of post-election political standoff

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, is at the center of a major political standoff in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 assembly election resulted in a hung assembly, where he paused the swearing-in of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, asking for proof of a 118-seat majority.

TVK emerged with 108 seats in its first-ever Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, 2026, falling 10 seats short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. Following the results, the party approached the Indian National Congress (INC), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), all allies of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), to seek their backing for government formation after the polls held on April 23.

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Among these parties, Congress has five MLAs, while the CPI, CPI(M), IUML and VCK have two legislators each.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Rajendra Arlekar and why is he central to the Tamil Nadu political standoff? ⌵ Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is the Governor of Tamil Nadu. He is at the center of a political standoff after the 2026 assembly election resulted in a hung assembly, where he questioned the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) claim of a majority. 2 What led to the political standoff in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 assembly election? ⌵ The standoff occurred because the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election resulted in a hung assembly, with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest party but falling short of the majority mark. 3 How did TVK aim to form a government after the Tamil Nadu election results? ⌵ TVK, with 108 seats, sought support from allied parties like the Indian National Congress, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK. With their backing, TVK's tally reached 120 seats, crossing the majority mark of 118. 4 What is the role of the VCK in the Tamil Nadu government formation? ⌵ The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), having won two seats, emerged as a kingmaker in the Tamil Nadu politics. They extended their support to TVK, helping them cross the majority mark. 5 Why did the CPI(M) General Secretary criticize Governor Rajendra Arlekar? ⌵ CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby criticized Governor Arlekar for allegedly disregarding democratic practice by questioning TVK's majority proof, stating that majority is tested on the floor of the house, not by the Governor.

The VCK and IUML have extended support to TVK on Saturday.

TVK has the support of Congress, IUML, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, taking its tally to 120, crossing the majority mark of 118.

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Who is Rajendra Arlekar? Before assuming additional charge as the Governor of Tamil Nadu on March 12 this year, while serving as the Governor of Kerala, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had served as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh from 2021 to 2023 and of Bihar from 2023 to 2025. He is a veteran of the Goa Legislative Assembly, having served as a cabinet minister and Speaker. He is described as having strong roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and close ties with the BJP leadership.

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Arlekar was born in Nova Goa, Portuguese India, now known as Panaji, to Vishwanath Arlekar and Tilomattama Arlekar. He completed his schooling at St. Joseph's Institute in Vasco da Gama and later earned a degree in Commerce from MES College in Zuarinagar. He belongs to the Dalit community. Arlekar is married to Anagha, and the couple has two children.

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby slams Arlekar Meanwhile, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby alleged on Saturday that the Governor was disregarding the "time-tested democratic practice" of inviting the single largest political party or post-poll alliance to form the government, as per ANI.

Also Read | Meet Tamil Nadu MLA who is 9 times richer than Vijay

“The verdict is clear - they voted out the incumbent government, didn't give approval to the opposition, and almost elected a new party. Through Supreme Court verdicts, the practice has been clear: - invite either the single largest party or a post-poll alliance can also be invited. Tamil Nadu governor is ignoring the time tested democractic practice. The governor wanted to know how Vijay would prove a majority,” ANI quoted him as saying.

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He added, "With all humility, I would like to say that that is none of the business of the Governor. Lok Bhavan is not where the majority of a party is tested; it is on the floor of the house. We will write to the Governor to invite the single largest party to form the government. Our MLAs are supporting the formation of the government by TVK. Now, VCK was also supposed to send a letter of support, which has not gone out yet."