Business News/ Elections / 'Who stood with the British...,' retorts Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's 'Muslim League' attack

'Who stood with the British...,' retorts Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's 'Muslim League’ attack

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Rahul Gandhi said history is witness to who joined hands with forces that wanted the division of the country and strengthened them and who fought for the unity and independence of the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Muslim League imprint' jibe on Congress' 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto 'Nyay Patra', Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday countered saying history does not change no matter the platform where false claims are made on.

Gandhi, who said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is a battle between two ideologies, claimed that Congress has always united the country, while "the other side" has always divided the people of India.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former Congress chief in Hindi wrote: "This election is a battle between two ideologies! On one side is Congress which has always united India and on the other side are those who have always tried to divide the people."

Gandhi said history is witness to who joined hands with forces that wanted the division of the country and strengthened them and who fought for the unity and independence of the country.

"Who stood with the British during the 'Quit India Movement'? When India's jails were filled with Congress leaders, who was running the government in the states with the forces that divided the country?"

"History does not change by 'showering lies' from political platforms," he said.

Earlier, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticized PM Modi and said "There is a stink of RSS in Modi ji's speeches, BJP's electoral graph is plunging day by day, therefore the RSS has started remembering its best friend-the Muslim League!"

Kharge claimed that Modi-Shah's ideological ancestors opposed Mahatma Gandhi's call for Quit India in 1942, which was the movement chaired by Maulana Azad, and said, "Everyone knows how Prasad Mukherjee formed his governments in Bengal, Sindh and NWFP in the 1940s in coalition with the Muslim League."

At a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, PM Modi has said that the Congress manifesto "completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League".

The Muslim League and Mohammed Ali Jinnah had demanded the division of British India into distinct Muslim and Hindu states. After the formation of Pakistan in 1947, the League became Pakistan's dominant political party.

