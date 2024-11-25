The recent assembly elections in Maharashtra have ignited a political storm as the Mahayuti alliance secures a historic victory. With pressure mounting on the BJP to choose between Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis for the chief minister's post, political dynamics are set to shift dramatically.

The suspense continues on who will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra, two days after the ruling Mahayuti alliance scripted a historic victory in the assembly elections winning 235 seats in the 288-member house. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The result declared on November 23 has unleashed pressure on alliance partners to take a call on who will be the chief minister — incumbent chief minister Eknath Shinde or BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

The BJP, which led the Mahayuti's return by securing record 132 of its 235 seats, has so far maintained silence. But the saffron party was under pressure from its MLAs, who want the chief minister to be from the party. Many MLAs are learnt to have suggested the name of Devendra Fadnavis, currently the Deputy Chief Minister, for the top post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shinde Sena won 57 seats Apart from the BJP, the Mahayuti comprised Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The NCP bagged 41 seats while the Shinde Sena won 57 seats in the assembly polls.

“A decision on the CM will be taken by party Central leaders and the BJP parliamentary board. There will be adequate consultation with alliance partners," Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule was quoted as saying in The Indian Express.

The MLA's in Eknath Shinde camp hope incumbent CM continues as CM. “Mahayuti fought the Assembly election under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and achieved a historic mandate. So, the alliance should decide to continue with him as Chief Minister," a Shiv Sena leader was quoted as saying in media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NCP – the third alliance partner – appointed Ajit Pawar as its leader. The party indicated that it would have no objection to Fadnavis becoming CM.

In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP-Shiv Sena (undivided) won the majority. The alliance didn't last long as the Shiv Sena pulled out, unleashing political turmoil in the state. The state saw three different chief ministers in the last five years: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray, and Shiv Sena’s (SHS) Eknath Shinde.