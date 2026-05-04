Who won Bengal election 2026? BJP on course to unseat Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, trends show

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday crossed the majority mark in a breathtaking West Bengal election, derailing Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's ambition of a consecutive fourth term.
According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP is leading on 169 seats, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on 91, and the CPI(M) on 1.
With this, the BJP is on its way to form the first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw Trinamool Congress rule for 15 years and Communist rule for 34 years before that.
West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, elevated with the party's performance, said, "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats."
Taking a jibe at TMC over their performance, he said, “Rone dijiye. Khatam poora khatam.”
“All Hindus are united in favour of Narendra Modi... After four rounds of counting, the BJP is forming its government. Hindu EVMs mean BJP, Muslim EVMs mean TMC, except Malda, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur, where people have voted for Congress,” he added.
West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In phase I, the poll participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.
In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48%, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38% votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats.
(With agency inputs)
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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