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Who won Bengal election 2026? BJP on course to unseat Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, trends show

With this, the BJP is on its way to form the first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw Trinamool Congress' rule for 15 years and a 34-year period of rule of Communists before that.

Gulam Jeelani
Published4 May 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Howrah: BJP supporters celebrate after the ranking of their party during the West Bengal Assembly elections result day, at Shibpur constituency, in Howrah, Monday 4 May. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_04_2026_000083A)
Howrah: BJP supporters celebrate after the ranking of their party during the West Bengal Assembly elections result day, at Shibpur constituency, in Howrah, Monday 4 May. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_04_2026_000083A)(PTI)
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday crossed the majority mark in a breathtaking West Bengal election, derailing Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's ambition of a consecutive fourth term.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP is leading on 169 seats, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on 91, and the CPI(M) on 1.

Also Read | First-ever BJP government in Bengal? Here is what early trends show

With this, the BJP is on its way to form the first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw Trinamool Congress rule for 15 years and Communist rule for 34 years before that.

With this, the BJP is on its way to form the first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw Trinamool Congress' rule for 15 years and a 34-year period of rule of Communists before that.

West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, elevated with the party's performance, said, "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats."

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Taking a jibe at TMC over their performance, he said, “Rone dijiye. Khatam poora khatam.”

“All Hindus are united in favour of Narendra Modi... After four rounds of counting, the BJP is forming its government. Hindu EVMs mean BJP, Muslim EVMs mean TMC, except Malda, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur, where people have voted for Congress,” he added.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee says exit polls made at BJP's behest to demoralise TMC workers
The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats.

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In phase I, the poll participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48%, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38% votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats.

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(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • BJP's victory marks a significant political shift in West Bengal after years of TMC dominance.
  • Record voter turnout demonstrates heightened political engagement among citizens.
  • The election results indicate a growing support for BJP's leadership in the state.

About the Author

Gulam Jeelani

Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More

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