Who’s in the running to be Kamala Harris’s VP?

Mark Kelly

The 60-year-old senator from Arizona won re-election in 2022 and could help Democrats win a battleground state that has been leaning toward Trump in recent polling. The former astronaut and Navy veteran would also bring military experience to the ticket, something that JD Vance brought to the GOP one after Trump picked him as his running mate during the Republican National Convention. Kelly’s 2022 win was his second in two years, after winning the seat in 2020 to serve the remainder of the late Republican Sen. John McCain’s term. Arizona was long a reliably Republican state until Democrats in recent history showed an ability to win there with the help of a coalition that has included anti-Trump Republicans and independents. Kelly is married to ex-Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was nearly killed by a gunman in 2011 and is now a prominent advocate for gun control.