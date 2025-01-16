Delhi Election 2025: In the lead-up to the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, a stark contrast emerges between Arvind Kejriwal and Parvesh Verma's net worths. While Kejriwal's assets total ₹ 4.2 crore, Verma boasts a staggering ₹ 114 crore.

Delhi Election 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination from New Delhi seat for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday, January 15.

Kejriwal is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit for the high-profile seat in the February 5 assembly election. Verma also filed his nomination papers on Wednesday while Dikshit will file nomination papers on Thursday.

In the election affidavit, Parvesh Verma's has declared overall family assets worth ₹114 crore. Verma is a former two-time BJP MP and has also been an MLA before. He is son of former chief minister of Delhi, Sahib Singh Verma.

In comparison, Kejriwal's family net worth, as declared in the election affidavit, is about ₹ 4.2 crore. Kejriwal is AAP's national convenor and a three-time former chief minister of Delhi. Kejriwal won from New Delhi seat in last three assembly elections.

Parvesh Verma's Net Worth Of the total family assets, Verma has declared personal net worth of about ₹89 crore. His wife Swati Singh's net worth is about ₹24.4 crore. Overall, the couple has declared ₹113 crore.

The couple's children – two daughters and a son – have declared movable assets worth about ₹1 crore. Verma has declared movable assets worth ₹77.89 crore and immovable assets valued at ₹12.19 crore. His wife owns movable assets worth ₹17.53 crore and immovable assets worth ₹6.91 crore.

Verma has ₹2.2 lakh cash in hand. Wife Swati has ₹50,000 cash in hand. Verma's bank savings are about ₹1.2 crore. Wife has about ₹42 lakh

Verma has declared investments in shares and bonds worth ₹52.75 crore. Wife has investments worth ₹16 crore. Verma has NSS and insurance investments of ₹17 lakh while wife has ₹5.5 lakh worth investments in this segment.

Verma owns three cars – a Toyota Fortuner ( ₹9 lakh), a Toyota Innova ( ₹36 lakh) and an XUV ( ₹11.77 lakh). Verma has 200 gram gold worth ₹8.25 Lakh. Wife has 1110 gram gold worth ₹45 Lakh

Verma and wife also own agricultural/non-agricultural land and commercial properties worth crores, as per the affidavit. Verma owns a 1861 square feet flat in Dwarka valued at ₹1.25 crore.

Verma's declared annual income in 2023-24 was ₹19. 6 crore. this was ₹92 lakh in 2019-20. His wife's annual income in 2023-24 was ₹91.9 lakh. It was ₹5.3 lakh in 2019-20

Arvind Kejriwal's Assets Former CM Arvind Kejriwal has declared a family net worth of ₹4.2 crore in the affidavit. This includes his personal assets of ₹1.73 crore.

Remember, Kejriwal resigned as chief minister of Delhi in September 2024. He has been accused by his political rivals of over-spending in the Flag Staff residence, termed ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by the BJP, where he lived as chief minister.

AAP's national convenor Kejriwal has declared movable assets worth ₹3.4 lakh. This includes ₹2.96 lakh as bank savings.

Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has declared movable assets worth about ₹1 crore.

Kejriwal has immovable assets worth ₹1.7 crore. His wife's immovable assets are worth ₹1.5 crore, as per the affidavit. Kejriwal has declared cash in hand of ₹50,000. His wife has

Kejriwal doesn't own a vehicle while his wife owns a Baleno car. Kejriwal owns non-agricultural land with a current market value of ₹1.7 crore in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

Kejriwal doesn't own a house. Wife has declared a house in Gurugram valued at ₹1.5 crore.

Kejriwal's annual income in 2019-20 was ₹1.57 lakh which has gone up to ₹7.2 lakh in 2023-24. His wife's annual income in 2019-20 was ₹10.4 lakh while it was ₹14.1 lakh in 2023-24. The annual income of former Delhi CM was ₹44.9 Lakh in 2020-21.

Kejriwal has assets worth ₹2.8 lakh in the form of FDRs, term deposits and savings in SBI. Sunita Kejriwal has ₹46 lakh in banks in the form of FDRs, term deposits and savings.

Kejriwal owns no gold and has no investments in mutual bonds

Sunita Kejriwal has 320 grams of gold worth ₹25 lakh and 1 kg of silver worth ₹92,000, as per the affidavit.