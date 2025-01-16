Hello User
Who’s really wealthier? Arvind Kejriwal vs Parvesh Verma’s net worth compared – assets, cars, annual income, and more

Gulam Jeelani

Delhi Election 2025: In the lead-up to the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, a stark contrast emerges between Arvind Kejriwal and Parvesh Verma's net worths. While Kejriwal's assets total 4.2 crore, Verma boasts a staggering 114 crore. 

Delhi Election 2025: BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (L), Arvind Kejriwal (R)

Delhi Election 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination from New Delhi seat for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday, January 15.

Kejriwal is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit for the high-profile seat in the February 5 assembly election. Verma also filed his nomination papers on Wednesday while Dikshit will file nomination papers on Thursday.

In the election affidavit, Parvesh Verma's has declared overall family assets worth 114 crore. Verma is a former two-time BJP MP and has also been an MLA before. He is son of former chief minister of Delhi, Sahib Singh Verma.

In comparison, Kejriwal's family net worth, as declared in the election affidavit, is about 4.2 crore. Kejriwal is AAP's national convenor and a three-time former chief minister of Delhi. Kejriwal won from New Delhi seat in last three assembly elections.

Parvesh Verma's Net Worth

Of the total family assets, Verma has declared personal net worth of about 89 crore. His wife Swati Singh's net worth is about 24.4 crore. Overall, the couple has declared 113 crore.
The couple's children – two daughters and a son – have declared movable assets worth about 1 crore. Verma has declared movable assets worth 77.89 crore and immovable assets valued at 12.19 crore. His wife owns movable assets worth 17.53 crore and immovable assets worth 6.91 crore.

Verma has 2.2 lakh cash in hand. Wife Swati has 50,000 cash in hand. Verma's bank savings are about 1.2 crore. Wife has about 42 lakh

Verma has declared investments in shares and bonds worth 52.75 crore. Wife has investments worth 16 crore. Verma has NSS and insurance investments of 17 lakh while wife has 5.5 lakh worth investments in this segment.

Verma owns three cars – a Toyota Fortuner ( 9 lakh), a Toyota Innova ( 36 lakh) and an XUV ( 11.77 lakh). Verma has 200 gram gold worth 8.25 Lakh. Wife has 1110 gram gold worth 45 Lakh

Verma and wife also own agricultural/non-agricultural land and commercial properties worth crores, as per the affidavit. Verma owns a 1861 square feet flat in Dwarka valued at 1.25 crore.

Verma's declared annual income in 2023-24 was 19. 6 crore. this was 92 lakh in 2019-20. His wife's annual income in 2023-24 was 91.9 lakh. It was 5.3 lakh in 2019-20

Arvind Kejriwal's Assets

Former CM Arvind Kejriwal has declared a family net worth of 4.2 crore in the affidavit. This includes his personal assets of 1.73 crore.

Remember, Kejriwal resigned as chief minister of Delhi in September 2024. He has been accused by his political rivals of over-spending in the Flag Staff residence, termed ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by the BJP, where he lived as chief minister.

AAP's national convenor Kejriwal has declared movable assets worth 3.4 lakh. This includes 2.96 lakh as bank savings.

Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has declared movable assets worth about 1 crore.

Kejriwal has immovable assets worth 1.7 crore. His wife's immovable assets are worth 1.5 crore, as per the affidavit. Kejriwal has declared cash in hand of 50,000. His wife has
Kejriwal doesn't own a vehicle while his wife owns a Baleno car. Kejriwal owns non-agricultural land with a current market value of 1.7 crore in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

Kejriwal doesn't own a house. Wife has declared a house in Gurugram valued at 1.5 crore.

Kejriwal's annual income in 2019-20 was 1.57 lakh which has gone up to 7.2 lakh in 2023-24. His wife's annual income in 2019-20 was 10.4 lakh while it was 14.1 lakh in 2023-24. The annual income of former Delhi CM was 44.9 Lakh in 2020-21.

Kejriwal has assets worth 2.8 lakh in the form of FDRs, term deposits and savings in SBI. Sunita Kejriwal has 46 lakh in banks in the form of FDRs, term deposits and savings.

Kejriwal owns no gold and has no investments in mutual bonds

Sunita Kejriwal has 320 grams of gold worth 25 lakh and 1 kg of silver worth 92,000, as per the affidavit.

